How to start No Man's Sky Expedition 6: Blighted

Players of No Man's Sky were recently treated to the OUTLAWS update that includes Expedition 6: The Blighted. This journey will allow them to chase space pirates in pursuit of a special treasure for them to collect. Users can participate in this expedition over the next few weeks.

How No Man's Sky gamers can start Expedition 6: Blighted

Players looking to go on an extraordinary journey that involves space pirates and a theme of discovering a mysterious treasure will love the OUTLAWS update with Expedition 6: The Blighted. Once they access this expedition, they will be taken on a journey to follow the movements of a pirate faction called The Blighted.

Users can gather clues and solve the mystery to complete different milestones.

How No Man's Sky can gamers access Expedition 6: The Blighted

The first thing they will want to do when starting their new expedition is to go to the main menu and select the option to begin a new game. On the right-hand side of the following menu, players will be able to see the option to choose a Community Expedition.

They should choose this option so that they can begin their journey in Expedition 6: The Blighted.

Users of No Man's Sky can earn rewards for completing all milestones of expedition

No Man's Sky gamers who complete all of the milestones in Expedition 6: The Blighted will earn special rewards (Image via Hello Games)

Players are able to earn various rewards by completing all of the milestones within the expedition. The rewards that they earn include the Outlaw Cape and the Wayward Cube.

The only way for users to earn these exclusive items is by completing the various milestones within their journey through Expedition 6: The Blighted. However, this event will not be around forever.

Gamers will only have a few weeks if they want to score all of the items

For those who want to earn the rewards, the best time to act is now because Expedition 6: The Blighted will only be around for approximately five weeks. This means that players will no longer be able to access it somewhere between the beginning to the end of May.

Those who earn the rewards during the expedition can use them across all their normal game modes.

