No Man's Sky announces Pirate-themed expansion Outlaws: Release date, new content, and more

The redemption arc of Hello Games and No Man's Sky is the stuff of legends now. Their recent win at BAFTA Games in the category of Best Evolving Game was well-deserved and, to the fans of the game, a long time overdue. Sean Murray and the developers behind the game have not wasted any time as the next major update to the game is already here.

Launching today, Update 3.85 has been ominously titled Outlaws, which will allow players to become interstellar rebels in-game. The new content will include outlaw systems, the ability to recruit squadrons of pilots, Solar Sail Starship, and much more.

Outlaws, like the twentieth major release since the game's launch, follow the success of Sentinel expansion. Similar to previous updates, Outlaws is bringing a bunch of new content to the game, new missions, tweaks, and quality of life updates, and it is free.

Sean Murray @NoMansSky



🏴‍☠️Outlaw Space Stations

🤯Cloth Simulation

🦜Outlaw Story

Smuggling

🛰Solar Ship

Recruit Wingmen

🛸Planetary Frigates

🕹Improved Space Combat

Forged Passports

More Ship Slots

☠Bounty Missions

Planetary Pirate Raids



Players can now become swashbuckling outlaws in No Man's Sky and engage in acts of piracy. Star systems across the galaxy have fallen to outlaw control and there are no authorities left to police space there. These outlaw systems have "their own technology merchants, their own marketplace for contraband items, their own unique mission agents, and much more."

Players can get a hold of such contraband items from black market traders and make a hefty profit by smuggling them into regulated systems. They must be careful in regulated systems because space station authorities will periodically scan ships for illegal goods, and "sentinel interceptors may be deployed to deal with non-compliant pilots." Players will have the option to install the Cargo Probe Deflector to rebuff such scans.

Forged Passports to the Station Core (Image via No Man's Sky)

Players will also earn Forged Passports while working for pirate factions, which they can use to increase or reset reputation levels at Station cores in regulated systems. There is also a new series of missions in No Man's Sky for outlaw systems that will give players unique customization and title options once completed.

Those who have a freighter now can also recruit NPC ships to be their own personal squadron, which is automatically summoned during space combat and can be summoned or dismissed at any other time too. They will assist players in tackling hostiles and can be upgraded through nanites.

The update will feature improved space combat, with a focus on challenge, flow and speed, and tweaks to how ships, asteroids, freighters and space cargo explode for a more satisfying experience. The warp and engine effects of all frigates and freighters have also been overhauled.

Improved space combat (Image via No Man's Sky)

The update has also increased the number of starships that players can own in No Man's Sky. They can also be fitted with a high-capacity cargo inventor that will help players to "haul more than ever across the galaxies."

Pirates can now also raid buildings and settlements by raining fire from the sky upon them. Players will have to quickly get into their ships and fend off any such attacks for rewards. The combat effects have been further upgraded to enhance the immersion of the player dogfighting.

Solar Ships (Image via No Man's Sky)

The Outlaws update also brings a new class of starship, called the Solar Sail ship. Players will also see improved cloth physics simulation with "realistically draping fabrics such as hoods and capes." To find out more details about the new update, check here.

Smuggling (Image via Hello Games)

It was also announced that the next Expedition in No Man's Sky, titled Blighted, will begin soon. It will take players across a distant galaxy on a treasure hunt as they follow the routes of mysterious pirates. The Expedition will award players with "an exclusive starship trail; pirate-themed base decorations; your own personal wayward cube/Geoff; a unique cape customization, and much more besides."

The game has come a long way since its disastrous launch back in 2016. Murray has repeatedly emphasized his goal of growing No Man's Sky through such meaningful updates periodically. The community is already excited to dive into Outlaws and check out the new things in store for them.

