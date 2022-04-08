BAFTA Games Awards 2022: Returnal bags 4 awards including Best Game

Sony's Returnal won it big this year as the prestigious BAFTA Games Awards completed its eighteenth chapter last night. In one of the most auspicious award nights for the global gaming industry, the BAFTA Games Awards honors "outstanding creative achievement within the global gaming industry." This year's nomination list was stacked with intriguing and excellent games.

The nominations for each category were held in early March, with both It Takes Two and Returnal managing nine nominations each. The night ended with the rogue-like shooter from Housemarque being crowned the Best Game, along with three further wins in other categories.

BAFTA Games Awards 2022: Returnal, It takes Two, and other winners across all categories

Beyond the most notable announcements, a number of well-deserved games got their due at this year's event. Indie games had a massive night with an extremely strong showing across all categories. Out of the eighteen awards, seven were won by indie titles with the beloved Unpacking winning two.

It deservedly won the Best Narrative and beat the likes of It Takes Two and Deathloop to secure the EE Game of the Year award too. Inscryption, which made history at GDC 2022, was praised for its game design, while the colorful adventure of Chicory won the Family award.

Among AAAs, Forza Horizon 5 won the Best British Game award. It has had a strong showing since its release back in November last year. Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart also won two categories, one for animation and the other for technical achievement.

Another deserved win that was a long time coming was No Man's Sky finally getting its due recognition. Hello Games' redemption arc has been a long one, and they have done it exemplarily. The Evolving Game award only proves it further.

Here is the full list of award winners:

Best Animation: Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart Artistic Achievement: The Artful Escape

The Artful Escape Audio Achievement: Returnal

Returnal Best Game: Returnal

Returnal Best British Game: Forza Horizon 5

Forza Horizon 5 Best Debut Game: Toem

Toem Best Evolving Game: No Man’s Sky

No Man’s Sky Best Family Game: Chicory: A Colorful Tale

Chicory: A Colorful Tale Game Beyond Entertainment: Before Your Eyes

Before Your Eyes Best Game Design: Inscryption

Inscryption Best Multiplayer Game: It Takes Two

It Takes Two Music: Returnal

Returnal Best Narrative: Unpacking

Unpacking Best Original Property: It Takes Two

It Takes Two Best Performer in a Leading Role: Jane Perry (Selene Vassos, Returnal)

Jane Perry (Selene Vassos, Returnal) Best Performer in a Supporting Role: Kimberly Brooks (Hollis Forsythe, Psychonauts 2)

Kimberly Brooks (Hollis Forsythe, Psychonauts 2) Technical Achievement: Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart EE Game of the Year (public vote): Unpacking

For those who wish to rewatch the entire BAFTA Games Awards 2022, they can do so on BAFTA's official Twitch and YouTube channel.

