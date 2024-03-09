5 best types of ships in No Man's Sky, ranked

There are several different types of ships that you will encounter, but not all of them come under the best types of ships in No Man's Sky. This game has transcended above and beyond people’s expectations over the years since its initial debacle. A lot of this progression has been seen in the ships in No Man's Sky. These vehicles are an integral part of the game, and having the best will help you make the most of the game.

We have curated a list of the best types of ships in No Man's Sky that you can use to have an enjoyable gameplay experience.

5 best types of ships in No Man's Sky

5) Explorer

Explorer ship

If you want to fly around and discover every nook and cranny of the vast expanses of the cosmos, then Explorers are the best type of ship in No Man's Sky for you.

They come with an excellent bonus that improves the range of their Hyperdrive, allowing them to travel greater distances with every jump. Besides an impressive Hyperdrive range bonus, the Explorer variant of ships also has efficient Launch Thrusters that take fewer resources to take off. These ships are also among the ones with the best maneuverability.

Even though they perform well, their design is not as appealing as the other entries on this list. As a result, Explorers find themselves at the fifth spot.

4) Living

Living (Alien ship)

Living ships, without a doubt, are the hardest type of ships to get your hands on in No Man's Sky. Unlike the other ships on this list, you will not be able to buy them with Units.

These ships are a hybrid between the living and nonliving elements of this universe, and you will have to hatch them from Void Eggs over multiple days. You can buy Void Eggs from the Space Anomaly.

The entire process of getting Living ships in this game can be strenuous, but their unique designs and performance make them worth the trouble. This is what puts Living ships at #4 on this list.

3) Solar

Solar ship

These ships were added to the game in the Outlaws update, the one that brought the pirate faction to No Man's Sky, and the course of the game has altered to a significant extent since then.

Solar ships are great for cruising through the vast expanses of space. You will often come across pirates while cruising, and Solar ships are excellent at space combat. They have access to Vesper Sails, which automatically recharge the Launch Thrusters. This makes Solar ships pretty fuel-efficient.

That said, they do lack in Hyperdrive range and defensive shields. That is why they don’t rank higher in this list of the best types of ships in No Man's Sky.

2) Exotic

Exotic ship

Like Exotic cars, ships of this variety also have addictively appealing designs. They are, by far, one of the most well-designed elements in the game. Besides that, Exotic ships have a lot of variety. There are Squids, Guppies, Tri-fins, and many other variants that you can choose from.

Apart from the visual appeal, Exotic ships also come with well-balanced stats that allow you to enjoy your flight and be effective in space combat. So, if the price of these magnificent vessels is not a factor for you, Exotic ships are one of the best types of ships in No Man's Sky.

1) Interceptor, also known as Sentinel

Sentinel ship

This is the newest variant of ships introduced with the No Man's Sky 4.20 update that also brought corrupted planets to the game. As of this writing, Interceptor or Sentinel ships are the best types of ships in No Man's Sky simply due to their superior technology and aggressive appearance.

Sentinel ships also have amazing animations that are unique for every variant of Interceptor in the game. They are excellent in combat and are easy to control, allowing them to throw the rest of the competition out of the park and across the road.

Though finding and repairing these ships can be a serious pain, the end product is an absolute beast of a machine that not only looks fantastic but also cuts through enemies like a knife through butter on a warm summer day.

Even though repairing these ships is hard, you can easily get the resources needed by killing Sentinel robots. These enemies can be found on almost all planets and they provide a serious challenge as you swim through the waves in which they attack.