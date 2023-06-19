How to obtain an S-class Sentinel Interceptor in No Man's Sky for free?

In No Man's Sky, Sentinel Interceptors are the infamous orange ships you encounter in space when you are wanted by the authorities for committing a crime. You can also encounter them in the atmosphere of planets. No two Sentinel starships will look alike as they are all procedurally generated. Their characteristic lights and color scheme makes them stand out in a fleet.

The recent Interceptor update in No Man's Sky has allowed players to own one of these Sentinel Interceptor starships. This article teaches you how to get an S-class Sentinel ship without spending any credits.

How to get a Sentinel Interceptor in No Man's Sky

In No Man's Sky, you can get yourself a Sentinel Interceptor in of the following three ways:

Dreadnought AI Fragment : You will encounter the Sentinel freighter when you reach a five-star wanted rating in the game. Once you destroy this, you will receive a Dreadnought AI Fragment as a reward. You can use this fragment on a Corrupted Sentinel planet, which will locate a crashed Sentinel starship.

: You will encounter the Sentinel freighter when you reach a five-star wanted rating in the game. Once you destroy this, you will receive a Dreadnought AI Fragment as a reward. You can use this fragment on a Corrupted Sentinel planet, which will locate a crashed Sentinel starship. Harmonic Camps : These are special types of camps spread throughout the surface of Corrupted planets. You can locate one by flying low over the planet's surface or using an Echo Locator that you can obtain by destroying Corrupted Sentinels. These camps will tell you where you can find a crashed Interceptor.

: These are special types of camps spread throughout the surface of Corrupted planets. You can locate one by flying low over the planet's surface or using an Echo Locator that you can obtain by destroying Corrupted Sentinels. These camps will tell you where you can find a crashed Interceptor. Obtaining the coordinates from a fellow interloper: If you know someone who has already claimed a crashed Sentinel starship, you can take the coordinates from that person and claim the Sentinel Interceptor by going to that particular location, just like any other crashed ship in No Man's Sky.

Once you have claimed your crashed Sentinel Interceptor through one of the methods above, you will have to repair the ship to use it properly. You will need the following three items to repair a crashed Sentinel Interceptor:

Three Radiant Shards : These are abundant on any Corrupted Sentinel planet.

: These are abundant on any Corrupted Sentinel planet. One Inverted Mirror : You can obtain this by killing a Dissonance Resonator on any Corrupted planet.

: You can obtain this by killing a Dissonance Resonator on any Corrupted planet. One Harmonic Brain: You can obtain a Hyaline Brain from the crashed Interceptor wreck. This can be converted into a Harmonic Brain.

How to get an S-class Sentinel Interceptor for free in No Man's Sky

As stated above, one of the methods of obtaining a Sentinel Interceptor is by using glyphs and traveling through a portal to the location of the crashed ship. You will use this technique to snipe an S-class Sentinel Interceptor in No Man's Sky.

Countless people on Reddit share coordinates of cool things they find in No Man's Sky. One such post was from Reddit user u/rayanch101, who shared the coordinates of an S-class crashed Sentinel ship. You can use their coordinates to travel to the planet where this crashed Interceptor is located and then apply one of the above methods to find it.

Once you find the ship, you must fly above it and claim it for yourself. That's how you can get an S-class Sentinel ship for free in No Man's Sky.

Poll : 0 votes