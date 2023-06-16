5 best tips for beginners in No Man's Sky in 2023

No Man's Sky is a beautiful game with adventures and limitless exploration. The game had a rocky start since its initial release, but Hello Games has done a remarkable job putting it where it stands today. No Man's Sky is not the most straightforward game to dive into if you are starting, as it goes beyond the usual fun-filled exploration.

Below are five beginner-friendly tips for anyone who wants to embark on their voyage through No Man's Sky's endless possibilities.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

Base-building and five other tips that will help you begin your journey in No Man's Sky

1) Managing Life Support and Hazard Protection

The cosmos is unforgiving, and so are the planets and their inhabitants. As a result, you can never afford to let your guard down under any circumstance. Your life support unit and your hazard protection are the main systems you must always cater to. They will need constant replenishment as they are expendable, given the hazardous conditions you will encounter while exploring different planets.

It would be best to stockpile oxygen for life support and sodium for hazard protection. Failing to do so will be catastrophic for you.

2) Refining resources

As you progress through No Man's Sky, you will realize that specific mined resources require refinement to make them more useful. In the initial phase of your run, you can craft a portable refiner that you can take with you on the go. This will help you refine crude resources into more valuable ones. The most widely refined resource will be the chromatic metal you can get from copper. This is essential for building technology.

A few other essential resources that you will need to refine are:

Carbon into condensed carbon

Salt into chlorine

Pure ferrite into magnetized ferrite

Tritium into dihydrogen

Sodium into sodium nitrate

3) Managing your spaceship

Spaceships are your only means of transport in No Man's Sky, and caring for them is paramount. From refueling its technologies to repairing broken ones, you will be constantly required to maintain your ship in pristine condition.

There are a few things on your ship that you need to take care of more than others:

Launch thrusters : These help your ship take off from its resting state. They require a lot of fuel, and it is advisable to find high-tier upgrades from the beginning.

: These help your ship take off from its resting state. They require a lot of fuel, and it is advisable to find high-tier upgrades from the beginning. Pulse engine : This helps you move faster through space when you need to go from one planet to another or from a planet to the Space Station and vice versa. They are simpler to maintain than launch thrusters, but it is still necessary to upgrade the pulse engine when you find upgrades.

: This helps you move faster through space when you need to go from one planet to another or from a planet to the Space Station and vice versa. They are simpler to maintain than launch thrusters, but it is still necessary to upgrade the pulse engine when you find upgrades. Hyperdrive: This allows you to travel between star systems. You must ensure having the resources to refuel your hyperdrive at all times.

4) Space Stations

You will see a huge artificial structure floating somewhere when flying through space. This is an all-in-one hub, where you will most likely find almost everything you need.

You can upgrade your exosuit, spaceship, and other tools on the left side. You can find quick missions to get fast and tasty rewards on the right. You will also find an intergalactic trade terminal on the right side. Here, you can purchase whatever resources you need and sell the ones you don't for a quick buck or two.

You can also buy new ships or dismantle your current ship in Space Stations. You will find many NPCs flying into this place to sell their ships, and you can often find high-tier or rare ships here in No Man's Sky.

5) Base building

A big chunk of No Man's Sky's popularity comes from its base-building aspect. It gives you a place to call home and a means of showcasing your creativity. It is also a place to relax after a long cosmic voyage. You must craft and put down a Base Computer to start building on a planet. However, you cannot do so in the proximity of another existing base.

In No Man's Sky, you have access to the wooden building parts by default, and you can unlock the rest from the Space Anomaly as you progress through the game. Ensure you have enough carbon; that is the primary resource you will need to build with wooden parts. It is relatively easy to collect, as it is readily available from nearby plants.

