No Man's Sky Expedition 10 Singularity guide - All Phase Two Milestones and Rewards

Expedition 10: Singularity is the 10th installment of No Man's Sky’s community expeditions. The fans have been super excited about these expeditions since they were introduced years ago. If you are new to the concept of expeditions, you must know that you will need a brand new "Community Expedition" save file, which will get converted into a normal save upon completion.

This article will guide you through the milestones you must complete in Phase 2. You will also get a list of the rewards associated with each milestone.

How to complete Phase 2 of Expedition 10: Singularity in No Man's Sky?

Hello Games @hellogames



Ship of AI Souls

New Expedition

🦾Robotics!

🪶Part 2 of 4 Part Arc

🧬Community Goal

🤖Assemble a Construct

🧠Find it a brain

Crimson Trail

⛑️Wayfarer's Helm

ARG Clues



Free on all platforms



nomanssky.com/2023/06/expedi… No Man's Sky Singularity 🧠Ship of AI SoulsNew Expedition🦾Robotics!🪶Part 2 of 4 Part Arc🧬Community Goal🤖Assemble a Construct🧠Find it a brainCrimson Trail⛑️Wayfarer's HelmARG CluesFree on all platforms No Man's Sky Singularity 🧠👻Ship of AI Souls🔭New Expedition🦾Robotics!🪶Part 2 of 4 Part Arc🧬Community Goal🤖Assemble a Construct🧠Find it a brain✨Crimson Trail⛑️Wayfarer's Helm🎲ARG CluesFree on all platforms 😍nomanssky.com/2023/06/expedi… https://t.co/BJ4o8wkeyh

Phase 2 of Singularity circles around "Construct Arms," where you have to craft the arms of the Construct. Like in Phase 1, you must decode clues from the Autophages at every milestone. Using these, you must finish the "Construct Arms" and offer them at the next Atlas Station. Then go to the Rendezvous Point. This will mark the completion of the second phase of Singularity in No Man's Sky.

All eight Phase 2 milestones, along with their rewards in Expedition 10 of No Man's Sky:

1) Name of the milestone in the game: Pilgrimage 2

Missions: You need to make your way to the second Rendezvous Point. This commences Phase 2 of Singularity in No Man's Sky.

Rewards: 1000 Nanites, Base Computer schematic, 24 Salvaged Data, and an X-class Exosuit upgrade module.

2) Name of the milestone in the game: To Cast a Shadow

Missions: You need to use the Autophage to find clues that will lead you to the next milestone.

Rewards: Construct Limbs schematic, and Lubricant schematic.

3) Name of the milestone in the game: Radiance

Missions: You must mine 16 Radiant Shards found only on corrupted Sentinel planets. Luckily, your second Rendezvous Point is on one such planet. You must have an Advanced Mining Laser on your multitool to be able to complete this milestone.

Rewards: a Pre-packaged Optical Drill unit, an S-class Mining Laser upgrade module, and an X-class Hazard Protection upgrade module.

4) Name of the milestone in the game: Hands to Grasp

Missions: You need to recover the "Construct Limbs" schematic and craft the arms of the main Construct in this milestone of Singularity in No Man's Sky.

Rewards: a Pre-packaged Hazmat Gauntlet unit and six ion batteries.

5) Name of the milestone in the game: Prayer II

Missions: You must visit the second Atlas Station to offer the Construct Limbs there.

Rewards: Seed of Power Revelation and 2 Warp Hypercores.

6) Name of the milestone in the game: Seed of Power

Missions: You must craft the Seed of Power to complete this milestone.

Rewards: a Pre-packaged Neutron Cannon unit, 2 S-class Neutron Cannon upgrade modules, and a Pre-packaged P-field Compressor unit.

7) Name of the milestone in the game: The Living Void

Missions: You need to collect 256 Atlantideum. This can be completed at the beginning of Phase 2 of Singularity in No Man’s Sky.

Rewards: a Pre-packaged Cloaking Device unit, a Quad Servo, and an X-class Hazard Protection upgrade module.

8) Name of the milestone in the game: Phase 2

Missions: Click on the Phase 2 banner to mark the completion of this phase of Singularity.

Rewards: Crimson Freighter Trail and Discordant Trail.

Poll : 0 votes