No Man's Sky Expedition 10 Singularity guide - All Phase One Milestones and rewards

Singularity is the 10 cycle of expeditions in No Man's Sky. If you have played this game since the early days, you will know how exciting community expeditions can be. The vigor has been withheld as players show equal amounts of enthusiasm even today. However, if this is your first, there are a couple of things to note down: you will need to start a new save file and select “Community Expedition,” which you will find in the menu.

This save file will get converted into a Normal Save once you complete the expedition.

How to complete Phase 1 of Expedition 10: Singularity in No Man's Sky?

The main objective of this phase is to craft a “Construct Head” that you will need to finish the assembly of the main Construct. You will have to seek clues that the Autophages will give you at the end of every milestone of this phase.

Once you offer the “Construct Head” at the Atlas Station and make your way to the Rendezvous Point, you will complete the first phase of Singularity in No Man's Sky.

All eight Phase 1 milestones and their rewards in Expedition 10 of No Man's Sky

1) Name of the milestone in the game: They Hear Us

Missions: You need to wander around the area where you spawn and solve many puzzles. You have to repair a broken Autophage’s memory by entering the glyphs after accessing its register

Rewards: Hermetic Seal plans and a Crystallized Heart.

2) Name of the milestone in the game: The Wayfarer

Missions: You need to find your starship and use it to leave the planet and enter outer space.

Rewards: Three warp Hypercores, and a pre-packaged Teleporter Receiver Unit.

3) Name of the milestone in the game: Etched in Glass

Missions: The Autophage will give a set of coordinates after you repair its memory. Use that to find clues that will help you finish this mission.

Rewards: Construct Head schematic, 312 nanites, and an X-class Hazard Protection Upgrade module.

4) Name of the milestone in the game: Eye to See

Missions: You need to assemble the first Construct Head with the given recipe in No Man's Sky.

Rewards: S-class Scanning System Upgrade module and a Pre-Packaged Advanced Mining Laser unit.

5) Name of the milestone in the game: Prayer 1

Missions: After you finish crafting the Construct Head, you need to go to the Atlas Station and present it there.

Rewards: Seed of Dreams Revelation and a Warp Hypercore plan.

6) Name of the milestone in the game: Seed of Dreams

Missions: You need to craft the first Atlas Seed with the help of the guide you received as a reward for completing the previous milestone in No Man's Sky.

Rewards: 190000 units, 10 gold nuggets, and an S-class Hyperdrive Upgrade module.

7) Name of the milestone in the game: Pilgrimage 1

Missions: After completing all the above milestones, you must get to the first Rendezvous Point. This will mark the completion of the first phase of the Singularity expedition in No Man's Sky.

Rewards: Three Exosuit Expansion modules, four Multitool Expansion modules, three Storage Augmentation modules, and a Pre-packaged Paralysis Mortar unit.

8) Name of the milestone in the game: Phase 1

Missions: You must click on the banner next to Phase 1 on the Expedition page in No Man's Sky. This will end Phase 1 of Singularity for you.

Rewards: Atlas Poster plan, Atlantid Poster plan, and Construct Poster plan.

