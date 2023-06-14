No Man's Sky patch 4.33 official notes: Bug fixes, performance improvements, and more

With Expedition 10 Singularity going live in No Man's Sky, Hello Games has once again elated its large player base around the world. The game's redemptive arc has claimed a spot in video game history, and the developer has continued providing more and more exciting new content at regular intervals. The latest Expedition is one such event.

Any significant update in a multiplayer title runs the risk of triggering bugs and glitches, and No Man's Sky players are no strangers to that. The latest patch 4.33 seeks to address the ones that have been reported by players ever since the release of patch 4.30 and Expedition 10 Singularity.

With the latest update, Hello Games has fixed bugs that prevented players from completing milestones, introduced text-related changes to make the "Sentience Echo" milestone more lucid, and others.

Without further ado, here are the entire official patch notes for the No Man's Sky patch 4.33 update.

No Man's Sky update 4.33 official patch notes

Bug fixes

Fixed an issue that could prevent the “They Hear Us” milestone from completing if the player completed the puzzle before using their scanner to locate the autophage.

Fixed a rare issue that could prevent the “Rampancy” milestone from completing when the target number of Corrupted Sentinels were destroyed.

Fixed an issue with encrypted milestones that could cause them to fail to list the correct prerequisite for unlocking them.

Introduced a number of text changes to make the community-focused nature of the “Sentience Echo” milestone more clear.

Introduced a new option at Nada’s Prime Terminal to hand in 10 Echo Seeds in a single batch.

Fixed an issue that could cause the Mission Path to be hidden in the Galaxy Map if the mission destination coincided with an Atlas Station or a black hole.

Fixed an issue that could cause the player collision to be too large, particularly in multiplayer.

Fixed a number of graphical glitches with the Wayfarer’s Helm.

Fixed an issue that prevented the Discordant Jetpack Trail from rendering correctly.

Fixed an issue that could cause some customization options to be hidden in the UI when playing at very specific resolutions.

Fixed a Mac crash related to playing the game on a second monitor.

No Man's Sky players can report any glitches, bugs, crashes, or performance issues they encounter in-game to the developer by submitting a bug report here. The space exploration title also recently made the jump onto Mac, with more travelers joining the journey.

