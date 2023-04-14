No Man's Sky patch 4.22 official notes: PSVR2 memory optimization, plethora of bug fixes, gameplay tweaks, and more

With the recent release of patch 4.22, Hello Games introduced a plethora of bug fixes to No Man's Sky, including PSVR2 memory optimization, to smoothen out the overall player experience. The latest update follows the arrival of the highly anticipated Interceptor update, which introduced a wide variety of new content for No Man's Sky players to enjoy.

Patch 4.22 brings fixes to certain issues like the inability to build Teleport Receiver inside a Sentinel interceptor, the issue of collecting Hadal Cores from Nexus Missions, the issue of NPC ships navigating in a jerky fashion in the multiplayer mode, and more. Hotfix patches like 4.22 are generally expected after the release of a major update. No Man's Sky players have reported issues that they have been facing since the introduction of Interceptor and the developers have addressed the same in the latest update.

With the Interceptor update, travelers are now able to come across corrupted planets, pick up Sentinel Interceptor starships, encounter semi-arachnid Sentinel machines, unlock Aeron Turbojet, and plenty more. Without further ado, here are the official patch notes for update 4.22 in No Man's Sky.

No Man's Sky update 4.22 official patch notes

Bug fixes

Fixed an issue that prevented the Minotaur from correctly targeted corrupted Sentinels while under AI control.

Fixed an issue that caused certain wall-mounted base decorations to rotate without engaging the rotate part option.

Fixed an issue that prevented some technologies from being installed in freighter inventories.

Fixed an issue that prevented the Teleport Receiver from being installed inside a Sentinel interceptor.

Fixed an issue that could prevent the Sentinel Multi-Tool from being cleared out of its case after being claimed by the player.

Fixed a rare issue that could cause a blocker after restarting a mission in No Man's Sky.

Fixed a number of issues in the Nexus mission to collect Hadal Cores in No Man's Sky.

Fixed an issue that could cause an internal text ID to appear during the Sentinel interceptor repair mission, instead of correct instructions.

Fixed a number of minor text issues.

Fixed an issue that could cause corrupted Sentinels to appear on non-corrupted worlds when playing on higher difficulty settings.

Fixed an issue that caused the planet popup to be filled with placeholder data in certain views in the Discovery page in No Man's Sky.

Fixed a rare issue that could disable input while viewing a confirmation popup in the UI.

Fixed an issue that caused some companions to be rendered facing the wrong way inside the UI.

The error message displayed when using an Echo Locator in a system without any Harmonic Camps has been improved.

Fixed an issue that caused the message intended to warn players that their pulse drive had been disabled to incorrectly report that the pulse drive was available to use.

Fixed an issue that caused the DPS readout on some starship weapons to be hidden from the UI in No Man's Sky.

Fixed an issue that caused the Galaxy Map to fail to display information about Dissonant systems when playing on lower difficulty settings.

Fixed an issue that caused the Analysis Visor to report Sentinel ships as buildings.

Fixed an issue that caused refiners and other related technologies to fail to show their charging status correctly.

The eye textures for corrupted Sentinels have been improved.

Fixed a rare issue that could cause the explosion when destroying small freighters / cargo pods to be too small.

Fixed an issue that caused the weapons on corrupted Sentinels to be invisible.

Fixed a number of minor visual glitches affecting the exterior and interior of the Sentinel interceptor in No Man's Sky.

Fixed a rare issue that could cause overly dense/dark fog on some corrupted planets.

Fixed an issue that caused starship communicator holograms and craftable bobbleheads to intersect with cockpit elements in the Sentinel interceptor.

The audio balance for Atlantideum crystals has been adjusted in No Man's Sky.

Fixed a number of collision issues with oxygen and sodium plants.

Fixed an issue that could cause NPC ships to move in a jerky fashion in multiplayer.

Fixed a number of visual issues with VR wrist menu projectors.

Improved the visual feedback when repositioning VR wrist menus.

Fixed an issue that cause the Trade Rocket UI to be misplaced in VR.

An option has been added for VR players to enable a third “twist” axis on the virtual joystick, allowing them to roll or yaw the ship.

Fixed an input issue affecting a number of UI screens in VR in No Man's Sky.

Fixed an issue that could cause a severe performance drop when joining another player’s game directly from the frontend, if that other player was aboard the Space Anomaly.

Fixed a crash related to memory allocation.

Fixed a networking-related crash.

Fixed a memory leak related to texture rendering.

Fixed an issue that prevented the Base Complexity option from appearing on Xbox One and Xbox One S.

Fixed a crash specific to older Xbox consoles.

Fixed a memory leak that could occur on all Xbox platforms.

Introduced a significant memory optimisation for PSVR2.

Introduced a minor improvement to visual quality on PSVR2.

No Man's Sky players can report any issues they face in the game game by submitting a bug report to the developers.

