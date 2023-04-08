No Man’s Sky Interceptor Aeron Turbojet: How to get Sentinel jetpack customization

No Man’s Sky has expanded further with the latest Interceptor update, which added new biomes, starships, and even a new Sentinel jetpack called the Aeron Turbojet. The Sentinels are one of the alien species in No Man’s Sky, and they attack if you indulge in excessive mining or kill the fauna on a planet.

Obtaining the Aeron Turbojet can be a tricky process, especially if you are playing the game after a long gap. You must locate a place called harmonic camp wherein you will find a terminal. Upon solving a small mathematical puzzle, you will receive the jetpack.

Acquiring the Aeron Turbojet in No Man’s Sky

The No Man’s Sky Interceptor update gave players even more reasons to delve into the fascinating world and fly their starships to distant star systems in search of rare items. Getting the Sentinel Interceptor Starships is an entire adventure in itself.

The Aeron Turbojet is one of the many pieces of equipment you can acquire. The first prerequisite is to get your hands on an Echo Locator. You must find a Corrupted Planet, a new planet type added as part of the Interceptor update.

You will encounter Corrupted Sentinels on such planets, who can be identified by their purple crystals. Keep defeating them until they drop an item called the Echo Locator. Since Echo Locator drops are randomized, there is no telling how many of the Corrupted Sentinels you will have to fight. The process may take a while, or you may receive it instantly.

Once you acquire the item, open your inventory and hover the cursor over it. You will notice the Resonate option right beneath its description. Pressing the corresponding button (E if you are playing on a PC or the Square button on PlayStation controllers) will result in the emittance of a planet-wide signal, revealing the coordinates of the harmonic camp.

Select Scan register option first to initiate the puzzle. (Image via Hello Games)

Fly to the destination and explore it thoroughly. Interact with harmonic scraps around the camp to receive some randomized rewards. Then, proceed towards the machinery with a monitor glowing yellow. It is an interactable terminal in No Man’s Sky that presents you with the following options:

Input override glyphs

Scan memory registers

Error: Lockdown Active

Leave

Select Scan memory registers to begin the process. A new tab comprising three registers with a simple mathematical question beside each of them will pop up on the screen. They are randomized so you will get different questions, but they are quite simple. Remember the answers and then return to the previous options.

Note the answers to all three questions. (Image via Hello Games)

Now, navigate to the Input override glyphs option, which will give you three white boxes. As you hover the cursor over each of them, you will notice a series of glyphs. Select the glyphs corresponding to the numerical answers that you memorized.

For example, if the answer to the first question is 14, then select glyph fourteen in the first white box. Do the same for the other two white boxes. If your answers are correct, you will be greeted with a message saying Access Granted. Then, select the Lift Lockdown option on the right side of your screen.

Select the appropriate glyph for each box. (Image via Hello Games)

You will receive the Aeron Turbojet upon reading or skipping the readable dialogs. Re-interact with the terminal to unlock the Multi-Tool and grab it from the container, which is in the same camp.

No Man’s Sky had one of the greatest comebacks in gaming and attracts many space exploration fans whenever a new update arrives. Feel free to check out this article highlighting all the new buildings, ships, technology, and equipment.

Poll : 0 votes