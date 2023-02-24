How to find and use Terminals in Atomic Heart

Surveillance cameras and repair bots can indeed make life hard for you in Atomic Heart. As long as they are active, you will have a tough time clearing out areas, making it quite annoying to progress through certain territories of the open world.

Fortunately, the ARPG has a Terminal mechanic that you can use to make this considerably easier as you help P-3 progress further into the narrative.

By gaining access to and using the Terminals that are located across the open world, you can temporarily turn off repair drones and enemy surveillance, making progression considerably easier.

However, many in the community seem to have trouble finding and using Terminals in the game.

Hence, today’s guide will go over how you can easily find Terminals in Atomic Heart and use them to have an easier time advancing in the game.

Finding Terminals in Atomic Heart

To be able to find Terminals in Atomic Heart, you will be required to depend quite a bit on the Scanner that you get your hands on early in the narrative. Terminals are located in elevated regions in the open world, and you will be able to find them in locations like the tower or on top of a roof.

The best way to make your way to them will be to use the Scanner on equipment around you, and you will notice a red and blue line connecting that equipment to the nearest Terminal in the area. You will just be required to follow the line and reach the Terminal.

Alternatively. If you do not spot a line, you can look for a tall, blue tower on the map that will look much like a windmill. If the structure glows with a green aura, it will symbolize the Main Terminal of the area.

Each control area in Atomic Heart will have one Main Terminal and one HAWK. While there may be additional terminals in the area, you will not be able to see them marked on the map.

Using Terminals in Atomic Heart

Once you have a Terminal, you will be required to tap the Interact button, which will be RB/R1 for PlayStation or the Xbox and F on default for those playing with a keyboard and mouse on a PC.

Upon interaction, the map will open up and will show all the smaller Terminals that the Main Terminal is connected to. It will also show all the cameras in the area, along with the cameras that are connected to the network.

If the camera icon is yellow, it means that surveillance in that area is still active, however, when it is red, it will signify that the camera has been disabled.

In Atomic Heart, you will be able to use the Terminals to take control of all the cameras that are connected to it. It’s important to do this because this is the only way in the game that you will be able to open the doors to the Testing Grounds and HAWK control units.

Using the camera, you can locate closed doors across the map. There will be a prompt on the screen if there is a door that you will be able to open, and by tapping the interact button, you can unlock it and gain access inside.

