When and how to throw objects in Atomic Heart

Players will find a wealth of activities to engage in as they progress through Atomic Heart, including side quests, puzzles, and uncovering the game's many secrets. As they traverse the game's narrative, they will have the opportunity to unlock additional abilities for Agent P-3. While combat skills will certainly aid players in taking down formidable enemies and bots, the protagonist's utility skills will be necessary to solve the game's puzzles and overcome other obstacles.

Focus Entertainment @Focus_entmt



Like the interior designer Discover the endless possibilities! 🛎️Like the interior designer @noznozawa , dive into the creative and exciting universe of #HotelRenovator , later this year on Xbox Series X|S. Discover the endless possibilities! 🛎️Like the interior designer @noznozawa, dive into the creative and exciting universe of #HotelRenovator, later this year on Xbox Series X|S. https://t.co/tzvkuRq24x

One such skill is Telekinesis, which will let you grab and throw objects around in the game. Players have expressed confusion regarding the proper use of the object throw ability in Atomic Heart, as the game does not provide clear instructions on its various applications. This guide aims to provide players with a comprehensive understanding of how to utilize this ability and when it is most useful.

Throwing objects in Atomic Heart

P-3’s AI glove Charles is what will allow him to unlock the Telekinesis skill as you make your way through the Atomic Heart narrative. Here's how you can use the skill after it's unlocked:

Look at an object that can be manipulated by the Telekinesis skill, and then tap the interact button (which will be RB/R1 for PlayStation and Xbox or the F button for the keyboard). Objects like teapots, boxes, fire extinguishers, and Candles are some of the things that you will be able to pick up in the game.

Once you have picked the object up, P-3 will then be able to move it and even throw it around for various effects. The Telekinesis skill comes in handy when solving some of the many puzzles in Atomic Heart. The longer you hold onto the button, the further you will be able to throw an item.

Do keep in mind that while you have used the Telekinesis ability to grab onto an object, you will not be able to make P-3 jump or make him interact with other things in the environment.

When should you be throwing objects in Atomic Heart?

You will need to throw objects in Atomic Heart when there is a puzzle to be solved, such as the one where you help restore Dmitry Sechenov’s neural network. While solving it, you will be required to use P-3’s telekinetic abilities a fair bit.

Apart from using object throw in puzzles, you can also use them as a distraction for Dandelion cameras. This will allow you have an easier escaping enemy detection and avoiding unnecessary encounters.

Additionally, you will also be able to damage enemies with thrown objects. The amount of damage it deals is not very effective, but it’s a very fun mechanic to interact with every now and then.

Atomic Heart has no upgrades for the Telekinesis skill yet, but it could be something that the developers look to add in a future DLC.

Poll : 0 votes