The best glove abilities and upgrades to invest in Atomic Heart

Atomic Heart is a dystopian First-Person Shooter set in a world wherein the Soviets have established supremacy worldwide. Players step into the shoes of a war veteran named Major Nechaev, also known as P-3. He uses a glove named Charles on the left hand, which possesses many abilities.

Players can choose from glove abilities: Shok (Shock), Mass Telekinesis, Frostbite, Polymeric Jet, Polymeric Shield, and more. Acquiring these upgrades will cost Neuropolymers, which is the in-game currency. One can purchase the glove upgrades from the NORA upgrade terminals.

Best glove abilities to acquire in Atomic Heart

Atomic Heart pits players against robotic enemies in a world dominated by Soviet technological advancements. Apart from the wide variety of melee and ranged weapons, one can use P-3's glove to defeat their foes. The glove is an excellent tool to collect loot, solve puzzles, and leverage its technology to pummel robots in style.

The following are the best glove abilities to invest in:

Shok: It is the default ability available to players from the early parts of the game. One can inflict shock damage on foes to slow them down, allowing them to plan the next move. The game consists of many CCTV cameras and doors which involve interaction using Shok.

It is the default ability available to players from the early parts of the game. One can inflict shock damage on foes to slow them down, allowing them to plan the next move. The game consists of many CCTV cameras and doors which involve interaction using Shok. Mass Telekinesis: Players can leverage this ability to hover objects and enemies in the air. One can invest Neuropolymers in acquiring Forced Fall Acceleration which allows P-3 to thrash enemies and objects to the ground. Players can use the Increased Power ability within Mass Telekinesis to levitate bulkier objects and foes.

Players can use Frostbite to slow down enemies (Image via Focus Entertainment)

Frostbite: This ability is an excellent alternative to Shok. Players can momentarily freeze robotic opponents in their tracks with this upgrade. One must also invest in Absolute Zero ability to damage the enemies affected by Frostbite.

This ability is an excellent alternative to Shok. Players can momentarily freeze robotic opponents in their tracks with this upgrade. One must also invest in Absolute Zero ability to damage the enemies affected by Frostbite. Energy Management : The game consists of energy weapons like Plasma Rifles, Dominator, and others. Opting for the Energy Management ability allows players to use these weapons longer. Greedy Guts upgrade within this ability tree enables players to conserve and recharge a small amount of energy upon using melee weapons.

: The game consists of energy weapons like Plasma Rifles, Dominator, and others. Opting for the Energy Management ability allows players to use these weapons longer. Greedy Guts upgrade within this ability tree enables players to conserve and recharge a small amount of energy upon using melee weapons. Polymeric Shield: As the name suggests, this potent shielding ability allows players to soak enemy damage. One can choose to unlock the Med Unit Feedback upgrade, which grants players more health upon being hit by the enemies. This glove ability can be a lifesaver in critical combat situations.

Polymeric Shield soaks enemy damage (Image via Focus Entertainment)

Atomic Heart is unique because it doesn't allow the player to run. Apart from the aforementioned abilities, one can invest Neuropolymers in Morning Exercise skill within the Character ability tree to increase the protagonist's walking pace.

Players must try to use melee weapons to conserve their ammunition, especially on the hard difficulty settings. Glove abilities are potent alternatives to guns and can save a lot of ammo when used with melee weapons. One can shock or freeze an enemy and then swing Zvezdochka (a melee weapon with a circular saw blade on its top) to slay them.

More about Atomic Heart

Atomic Heart is set in an intriguing world with a diverse cast wherein the technological advancements once aimed at assisting the masses have gone awry. P-3, the game's protagonist, must investigate Facility 3826 to uncover the secrets behind the machinations of the dystopian world.

The title provides a unique arsenal of weapons to choose from. Players can further upgrade their weapons and increase their combat effectiveness. It can be done by interacting with NORA upgrade terminals present in the safe rooms of the game. These rooms also contain large chests that must be opened to acquire the weapon blueprints.

Atomic Heart is available now on PlayStation 5, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. Players looking for a game in the reigns of Bioshock or modern Wolfenstein titles will admire the elegance of this shooter.

