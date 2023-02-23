Create

Atomic Heart trophy guide: All achievements and how to unlock them

By Abhishek Mallick
Modified Feb 23, 2023 13:09 IST
Atomic Heart complete Trophy list (Image via Atomic Heart)
Atomic Heart is now live for all the major platforms, including PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox, Series X/S, and PC.

The ARPG has been one of the most anticipated releases this month. While it has received mixed reviews from players and critics alike, a large chunk of the community is enjoying everything that the game has to offer.

What lies behind the utopian dream of #AtomicHeart? Witness the deadly consequences of innovation as Agent P-3 and take on a journey full of artificial intelligence on the brink of madness, unsightly mutants, and killer robots. Atomic Heart is out now: bit.ly/3YZfO85 https://t.co/UgjIUhlpF1

This has left many players curious about some of the things that they will get to enjoy in Atomic Heart. One of the more popular questions is about the achievements in the game and how to unlock them.

This list covers all the unlockable trophies/achievements in the title and how one can go about unlocking each of them on their respective platforms.

Atomic Heart complete trophies/achievements list

1) Platinum Trophy (100 Gamerscore)

The Motherland Does Not Forget its Heroes

  • Unlock all trophies (PlayStation) /Unlock all achievements (Xbox)

2) Gold Trophy (70 Gamerscore)

Burning Ears

  • Find all Chirpers

Clean-up

  • Complete all testing grounds

Atomic Heart

  • Complete the game in Hardcore mode

3) Silver Trophy (30 Gamerscore)

Strike

  • Kill Hedgie without making a single shot / destroy all statues

Murderous Beauty

  • Kill Twins

Chop Chop Chop

  • Kill Belyash with a melee weapon

Lord of War

  • Collect all weapons

Polymerization

  • Collect 100 jelly

Beast Friend

  • Find all talking dead animals

The Necromancer

  • Talk to every dead

More Than Profit

  • Find all Lootyagins

4) Bronze Trophy (15 Gamerscore)

Medium Rare

  • Kill Belyash

Make It Go Round

  • Kill Hedgie

Plyusch Rush

  • Kill Plyusch

Showʼs Over

  • Kill Natasha

Dew Point

  • Kill Dewdrop

Happy Polymerization Day!

  • Fly out of Chelomey

Pistils and Stamens

  • Get out of Vavilov

Tickets, Please!

  • Take a train at the Lesnaya Maglev train station

Quite an Achievement

  • Clear the VDNH complex

Curtain

  • Finish a theater performance

Medical Checkup

  • Get to a hospital

Freedom Reflex

  • Explore Pavlov

Kommunism 2.0

  • Find out the AoCʼs secret

Artisan

  • Create a weapon in a crafting machine

Weapon Master

  • Create five types of weapons

Chemist

  • Craft consumables of all types

Apple Pie

  • Pick all apples in Limbo

The Great Inventor

  • Upgrade a weapon to the maximum level

Lefthand Mastery

  • Fully upgrade one skill tree

How Can I Help You?

  • Use a phone booth at Chelomey

Explorer

  • Find a testing ground

Scanner

  • Scan all mobs

Avatar

  • Kill 10 burning enemies, 10 electrified enemies, and 10 frozen enemies
Hothead

  • Make 25 aimed headshots from Makarov pistol

Below Zero

  • Freeze a Vova mid-air

Assimilation Procedure Interrupted

  • Donʼt let a sprout grow into a mutant

Bullʼs Eye!

  • Use Telekinesis to throw an object and knock down an Owl

Alcoholics Anonymous

  • Get drunk with vodka and kill five enemies

Triple Penetration

  • Kill three or more enemies with a single Railgun shot

Hands on the Hood

  • Hit 20 enemies with a car

While most of these Atomic Heart trophies/achievements are quite easy to unlock, a fair number of them require quite a bit of grind from the player’s end.

This is why a completionist run of Atomic Heart will take about 35 to 40 hours to accomplish, while a standard playthrough lasts about 25 hours.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh
