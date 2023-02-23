Atomic Heart trophy guide: All achievements and how to unlock them

Atomic Heart is now live for all the major platforms, including PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox, Series X/S, and PC.

The ARPG has been one of the most anticipated releases this month. While it has received mixed reviews from players and critics alike, a large chunk of the community is enjoying everything that the game has to offer.

Focus Entertainment @Focus_entmt



Witness the deadly consequences of innovation as Agent P-3 and take on a journey full of artificial intelligence on the brink of madness, unsightly mutants, and killer robots.



This has left many players curious about some of the things that they will get to enjoy in Atomic Heart. One of the more popular questions is about the achievements in the game and how to unlock them.

This list covers all the unlockable trophies/achievements in the title and how one can go about unlocking each of them on their respective platforms.

Atomic Heart complete trophies/achievements list

1) Platinum Trophy (100 Gamerscore)

The Motherland Does Not Forget its Heroes

Unlock all trophies (PlayStation) /Unlock all achievements (Xbox)

2) Gold Trophy (70 Gamerscore)

Burning Ears

Find all Chirpers

Clean-up

Complete all testing grounds

Atomic Heart

Complete the game in Hardcore mode

3) Silver Trophy (30 Gamerscore)

Strike

Kill Hedgie without making a single shot / destroy all statues

Murderous Beauty

Kill Twins

Chop Chop Chop

Kill Belyash with a melee weapon

Lord of War

Collect all weapons

Polymerization

Collect 100 jelly

Beast Friend

Find all talking dead animals

The Necromancer

Talk to every dead

More Than Profit

Find all Lootyagins

4) Bronze Trophy (15 Gamerscore)

Medium Rare

Kill Belyash

Make It Go Round

Kill Hedgie

Plyusch Rush

Kill Plyusch

Showʼs Over

Kill Natasha

Dew Point

Kill Dewdrop

Happy Polymerization Day!

Fly out of Chelomey

Pistils and Stamens

Get out of Vavilov

Tickets, Please!

Take a train at the Lesnaya Maglev train station

Quite an Achievement

Clear the VDNH complex

Curtain

Finish a theater performance

Medical Checkup

Get to a hospital

Freedom Reflex

Explore Pavlov

Kommunism 2.0

Find out the AoCʼs secret

Artisan

Create a weapon in a crafting machine

Weapon Master

Create five types of weapons

Chemist

Craft consumables of all types

Apple Pie

Pick all apples in Limbo

The Great Inventor

Upgrade a weapon to the maximum level

Lefthand Mastery

Fully upgrade one skill tree

How Can I Help You?

Use a phone booth at Chelomey

Explorer

Find a testing ground

Scanner

Scan all mobs

Avatar

Kill 10 burning enemies, 10 electrified enemies, and 10 frozen enemies

Hothead

Make 25 aimed headshots from Makarov pistol

Below Zero

Freeze a Vova mid-air

Assimilation Procedure Interrupted

Donʼt let a sprout grow into a mutant

Bullʼs Eye!

Use Telekinesis to throw an object and knock down an Owl

Alcoholics Anonymous

Get drunk with vodka and kill five enemies

Triple Penetration

Kill three or more enemies with a single Railgun shot

Hands on the Hood

Hit 20 enemies with a car

While most of these Atomic Heart trophies/achievements are quite easy to unlock, a fair number of them require quite a bit of grind from the player’s end.

This is why a completionist run of Atomic Heart will take about 35 to 40 hours to accomplish, while a standard playthrough lasts about 25 hours.

