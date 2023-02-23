Atomic Heart trophy guide: All achievements and how to unlock them

Atomic Heart is now live for all the major platforms, including PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox, Series X/S, and PC.
The ARPG has been one of the most anticipated releases this month. While it has received mixed reviews from players and critics alike, a large chunk of the community is enjoying everything that the game has to offer.
This has left many players curious about some of the things that they will get to enjoy in Atomic Heart. One of the more popular questions is about the achievements in the game and how to unlock them.
This list covers all the unlockable trophies/achievements in the title and how one can go about unlocking each of them on their respective platforms.
Atomic Heart complete trophies/achievements list
1) Platinum Trophy (100 Gamerscore)
The Motherland Does Not Forget its Heroes
- Unlock all trophies (PlayStation) /Unlock all achievements (Xbox)
2) Gold Trophy (70 Gamerscore)
Burning Ears
- Find all Chirpers
Clean-up
- Complete all testing grounds
Atomic Heart
- Complete the game in Hardcore mode
3) Silver Trophy (30 Gamerscore)
Strike
- Kill Hedgie without making a single shot / destroy all statues
Murderous Beauty
- Kill Twins
Chop Chop Chop
- Kill Belyash with a melee weapon
Lord of War
- Collect all weapons
Polymerization
- Collect 100 jelly
Beast Friend
- Find all talking dead animals
The Necromancer
- Talk to every dead
More Than Profit
- Find all Lootyagins
4) Bronze Trophy (15 Gamerscore)
Medium Rare
- Kill Belyash
Make It Go Round
- Kill Hedgie
Plyusch Rush
- Kill Plyusch
Showʼs Over
- Kill Natasha
Dew Point
- Kill Dewdrop
Happy Polymerization Day!
- Fly out of Chelomey
Pistils and Stamens
- Get out of Vavilov
Tickets, Please!
- Take a train at the Lesnaya Maglev train station
Quite an Achievement
- Clear the VDNH complex
Curtain
- Finish a theater performance
Medical Checkup
- Get to a hospital
Freedom Reflex
- Explore Pavlov
Kommunism 2.0
- Find out the AoCʼs secret
Artisan
- Create a weapon in a crafting machine
Weapon Master
- Create five types of weapons
Chemist
- Craft consumables of all types
Apple Pie
- Pick all apples in Limbo
The Great Inventor
- Upgrade a weapon to the maximum level
Lefthand Mastery
- Fully upgrade one skill tree
How Can I Help You?
- Use a phone booth at Chelomey
Explorer
- Find a testing ground
Scanner
- Scan all mobs
Avatar
- Kill 10 burning enemies, 10 electrified enemies, and 10 frozen enemies
Hothead
- Make 25 aimed headshots from Makarov pistol
Below Zero
- Freeze a Vova mid-air
Assimilation Procedure Interrupted
- Donʼt let a sprout grow into a mutant
Bullʼs Eye!
- Use Telekinesis to throw an object and knock down an Owl
Alcoholics Anonymous
- Get drunk with vodka and kill five enemies
Triple Penetration
- Kill three or more enemies with a single Railgun shot
Hands on the Hood
- Hit 20 enemies with a car
While most of these Atomic Heart trophies/achievements are quite easy to unlock, a fair number of them require quite a bit of grind from the player’s end.
This is why a completionist run of Atomic Heart will take about 35 to 40 hours to accomplish, while a standard playthrough lasts about 25 hours.