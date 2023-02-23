How long does it take to complete Atomic Heart?

Atomic Heart officially released on February 21 and has received a fair bit of mixed responses from players and critics alike.

While there is a lot to appreciate about the dystopian world that Mundfish has so carefully crafted, not everyone is a big fan of the gameplay and the lackluster dialog and characterization that the ARPG brings to the table.

However, Atomic Heart does have a lot of fans and there are many in the community who love the game and everything that it provides. This has also made many curious about certain things that they can look forward to as they progress through the narrative.

One of the more popular questions amongst players is how long it will take to beat the game. Atomic Heart will take about 25 hours to complete on a standard run. This is if players are more focused on rounding out the story, instead of taking part in too much exploration and completing the various side activities that the open world has to provide.

Atomic Heart will take close to 40 hours for a completionist run

While a standard playthrough of the game will be around 25 hours, a more thorough run will take much longer as there is indeed a lot that players will be able to discover out in the open world.

For those looking to make a Platinum run in the game and unlock all the trophies and achievements, Atomic Heart will take somewhere between 35 to 40 hours to complete. The narrative takes place across five scientific complexes located in Facility 3826, with a good amount of side content that one will get to enjoy in the form of Testing Grounds.

Additionally, players will also be able to spend some time completing puzzles, which will help restore Dmitry Sechenov’s neural network. Since completing them will grant various bonuses, they are advised to go for as many of them as possible.

Moreover, the playtime that one enjoys will depend quite a bit on the difficulty that they are playing on. Those who boot up the game on Hard will struggle quite a bit during certain parts as the enemies will most definitely turn into bullet sponges and will require a lot more time to take down.

Unlocking all the abilities and upgrades will also be important on the harder difficulties and getting them will require a fair bit of patience and resources.

There are also multiple endings to look forward to and achieving all of them will require multiple playthroughs, considerably extending the playtime for completionists.

