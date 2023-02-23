Fact Check: Are there romance options in Atomic Heart?

Recent speculation surrounding Atomic Heart's Robot Twins suggested that there would be adult scenes featuring the twins and the game's protagonist. However, this theory was debunked a few days ago, and the game's official launch confirmed that no such elements will be included.

This has led many in the community to speculate whether there will at all be any romantic options in the game as the narrative progresses. While there were hints from Mundfish that the game might just be a love story, the recent confirmation that there will be no adult scenes involving the Robot Twins has left many wondering about the overall direction of the game's narrative.

Unfortunately, those who were looking for romance options in the game will be disappointed to learn that there is no such feature in Atomic Heart. The game takes place in a futuristic, make-believe world of Soviet absurdism, and the developers would have indeed been quite hard-pressed if they ever looked to introduce any sort of romance feature in the title.

Players cannot romance the ballerina twins in Atomic Heart

The Robot Twins were a major point of interest for many in the Atomic Heart community, and some had hoped for a romance feature with these characters. However, there will be no romance options available in the game for any character.

While there are no active romance features to look forward to in Atomic Heart, there is perhaps a sense of romantic connection between the protagonist Major P-3 and the twins.

The community has pointed out that players will eventually learn of Ekaterina's existence as the narrative moves closer to the end game. She was Major P-3’s deceased wife, who was also an accomplished ballet dancer and martial artist, according to Atomic Heart lore.

It was Ekterina’s consciousness that was transplanted into the ballerina twins, in order to serve as Sechenov’s personal security detail. Hence, many players feel that while there are no active romance elements in the game, the protagonist still has certain romantic connections to the twins.

Atomic Hearts has received a great many number of mixed reviews from players and critics alike. While the gameplay and concept were something many praised, the title was criticized for its story and lackluster dialogue.

