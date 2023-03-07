How to access your storehouse in Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty

Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty is a challenging role-playing game set in the Three Kingdoms era. It has an intense and deep combat system that requires players to balance their spirit meter while trying to counter their enemies as much as possible.

Defeated enemies drop loot through various items and resources the player can use. As there are so many items in the game, people are given storage boxes to store these items to use later. Today’s guide will cover how to access this storehouse.

Players will need to go talk to the blacksmith to access the storehouse in Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty

This Zhu Xia, the blacksmith in Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty (Image via Koei Tecmo)

Blacksmiths are an integral character in any RPG, and the same can be said for Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty. Along with buying, selling, and upgrading gear, she also allows access to the storehouse to access the stored items.

The blacksmith, Zhu Xia, can be first encountered after defeating the boss Zhuyan, a gorilla monster. She can be found a few steps away from the boss fight and can also be encountered in the Demon Fort during the Yellow Heaven quest line.

After completing this quest, Zhu Xia can be permanently found in the hidden village. Players can return there to take advantage of her services as much as they want.

While talking to Zhu Xia, players must select any option that opens up their inventory. Pressing the square button on PlayStation or the X button on the Xbox will switch the view to the storehouse.

This is the storehouse that can be accessed via the Blacksmith (Image via Koei Tecmo)

This means that this button will switch players from viewing their inventory to whatever is in their storehouse. The button can be pressed again to switch back to the inventory view.

Players can select an item or a stack of it and choose the send to inventory option to send it to the inventory, which is the same way players can send items from their inventory to the storehouse.

It can be confusing or difficult to spot the storehouse button prompt tucked away in the corner of the screen, but due to the sheer amount of items that Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty drops, the storehouse is a very necessary feature.

More about Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty

Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty has a deep combat system with many weapons, martial arts, and virtue skills. Parry and Spirit Mechanics also provide great depth and challenge to the game; each enemy is very challenging to beat.

On top of that, the bosses in the game are meant to have terrifying skill checks. Items in the game greatly help alleviate some of the pain of trying to beat these bosses.

This role-playing game can be played on PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, and PlayStation 5. Readers can click here for more guides, news, and info about the game.

Poll : 0 votes