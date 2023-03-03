How to upgrade weapons in Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty

Once you’ve figured out which weapons you want to focus on in Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty, you'll then need to upgrade them. This is an important element of all Soulslike games, as it increases the damage you deal while fighting against even the greatest in-game enemies. While it’s not always going to be easy to find the right materials to upgrade your gear, if you want to succeed, you should certainly invest some time in this.

Thankfully, Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty has a fairly simple system for using the blacksmith, Zhu Xia. Players will be relieved to know that it’s not too complex to upgrade your gear in this game. Instead of a wide variety of complicated, hard-to-find items, you simply need two materials to upgrade a weapon.

Here’s what you need to know about using the blacksmith in Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty.

Where and how to upgrade your weapons in Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty

While playing Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty, you may quickly discover that upgrading your weapons is crucial to performing well in the game. Although you may not want to make every weapon a +9, adding a bit of damage can never go wrong. Right when you start the game, you’ll only be able to upgrade sparingly.

Presently, Zhu Xia is the only blacksmith in Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty. She appears in key points on the map in the first two Parts of the game. Once you’ve unlocked your Hidden Village, she will make a home for herself there and allow you to visit to upgrade your weapons.

Thankfully, it's incredibly easy to upgrade weapons. All you need is copper (the game’s currency), and 3 pieces of Steel. The Steel will correspond with the weapon level that you’re upgrading to. This will work consecutively from Rank 2, Rank 3, and all the way up to Rank 9.

Before you head into a stage, you can check and see what level of Steel is going to drop there. If you see Rank 5 Steel, you’ll know that plenty of it will drop in Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty.

However, it's also likely that you’ll see a few pieces of the next level (Rank 6), albeit in remote, hidden places. These will potentially be rewards for challenging encounters and other optional objectives.

When it comes to copper, that won't be a challenge to obtain at any stage of the game. Considering that most enemies drop the currency, you'll likely be able to afford the monetary cost of upgrading most of your weapons with relative ease.

It should be noted that upgrading your weapons doesn't increase their rarity. It will only increase the Base Attack, Attack Power, and Attack Bonuses. Higher rarity weapons will generally have better features and special abilities, but an upgraded weapon of lower rarity may hit harder.

That’s all you need to know about upgrading your weapons in Koei Tecmo’s latest Soulslike title. If you’re going to upgrade armor, it's done in a similar manner, but you'll need Leather instead of Steel. Keep an eye out for these resources while playing, and you’ll have more than enough in no time. While it might take some time to get higher-grade Steel, it's definitely worth it in the end.

You can check out Sportskeeda's review of the game here.

Poll : 0 votes