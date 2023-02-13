Hogwarts Legacy Sephronia Franklin quiz guide: All Answers, quest rewards, and more

Hogwarts Legacy has a fair amount of NPC missions where you get to help out your classmates or have a unique interaction with them to obtain some rewards.

While these side quests do not impact the RPG’s main narrative much, it adds a bit of flavor to your school year in Hogwarts, allowing you to get to know your classmates better.

While many of these NPC quests are easy to accomplish, specific missions are trickier, and many in the Wizarding World community seemseem stuck on them.

One of these missions is the quiz that Sephorina Franklin puts you through when you try to obtain the Book of Intermediate Transfiguration. Additionally, she will quiz you every time you interact with her, with each successful attempt providing you with XP and rewards.

Today’s guide will go over all the questions that Sephorina Franklin will ask you as a part of her questline, their answers, and the rewards you can obtain for successfully answering them.

All Hogwarts Legacy Sephronia Franklin questions and answers

Here are all the questions that Sephronia will ask you in Hogwarts Leagcy and their answers:

1) First Sephronia Hogwarts Legacy Quiz

Question 1:Before the invention of the Golden Snitch, which magical creature was used in a game of Quidditch?

Answer: The Golden Snidget.

Question 2: Which potion is commonly referred to as Liquid Luck?

Answer: Felix Felicis.

Question 3: The Tale of the Three Brothers involves which magical artifacts?

Answer: The Deathly Hallows.

Question 4: Which ball in Quidditch is the largest?

Answer: The Quaffle.

Question 5: True or false: Polyjuice Potion allows the drinker to change species.

Answer: False.

2) Second Sephronia Hogwarts Legacy Quiz

Question 1: What governmental body directly preceded the Ministry of Magic?

Answer: The Wizards’ Council.

Question 2: Which dragon breed is the smallest?

Answer: The Peruvian Vipertooth.

Question 3: Who founded the village of Hogsmeade?

Answer: Hengist of Woodcroft.

Question 4: The Hidebehind was accidentally created by cross-breeding a ghoul with what magical creature?

Answer: A Demiguise.

Question 5: What is the only spell known to repel a Lethifold?

Answer: The Patronus Charm.

Question 6: Who published the Law of Elemental Transfiguration?

Answer: Gamp.

Question 7: What does the Hogwarts motto translate to?

Answer: Never tickle a sleeping dragon.

Question 8: Which magical creature is the only one to produce eggs through its mouth?

Answer: Roonespoor.

Question 9: Where is the Ilvermorny School of Witchcraft and Wizardry located?

Answer: Mount Greylock.

Question 10: What is the most powerful love potion known to wizardkind?

Answer: Amortentia.

3) Third Sephronia Hogwarts Legacy Quiz

Question 1: Emeric the Evil was killed in a duel against whom?

Answer: Egbert the Egregious.

Question 2: If a Chaser keeps their hand on the Quaffle as it goes through the goal, what foul are they committing?

Answer: Haversacking.

Question 3: A bite from a Mackler Malaclaw has the unusual side effect of causing what?

Answer: Bad luck.

Question 4: What plant excretes Stinksap?

Answer: Mimbulus mibletonia.

Question 5: The Pepperup Potion evolved from a remedy crested by which 12th-century wizard?

Answer: Linfred of Stinchcome.

Question 6: In The Wizard and the Hopping Pot, what does the elder wizard leave for his son in the Hopping Pot?

Answer: A single slipper.

Question 7: The Snallygaster is native to which region of the world?

Answer: North America.

Question 8: Who is the muggle knight featured in The Fountain of Fair Fortune?

Answer: Sir Luckless.

Question 9: The world’s largest Kelpie is also known by what other name?

Answer: The Loch Ness Monster.

Question 10: Who was the first Minister for Magic?

Answer: Ulick Gamp.

Hogwarts Legacy Sephronia Franklin quest rewards

As mentioned, for the first Sephronia quiz you take, you will only be rewarded with the Book of Intermediate Transfiguration. For the other quizzes, here are the rewards that you can look forward to

x3 Wiggenfeld Potion

1 Maxima Potion

1 Edurus Potion

Potions are some of the best ways to make difficult encounters easier in Hogwarts Legacy. Hence players are advised to invest some time answering Sephronia’s questions to get some free potions.

Poll : 0 votes