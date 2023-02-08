Brewing new and more powerful potions is one of the core gameplay mechanics in Hogwarts Legacy. This will allow your character to scale incredibly well into the late game.

As you make your way through the narrative, you will be able to access more potions and acquire recipes to craft them.

Each of these brews will allow you to change your approach to different situations in the game, and strategize each encounter in a certain way.

As it adds more variety to combat, players are advised to get their hands on as many potion recipes as they can.

Today’s guide will go over all the potions that you will be able to access in Hogwarts Legacy, their recipes, and how you can obtain their key ingredients.

All potions and how to brew them in Hogwarts Legacy

To be able to brew a potion in Hogwarts Legacy, you will first be required to collect all of its required ingredients and then take them over to the Potions Station in the Room of Requirements. It can be obtained as a crafting recipe from J. Pippin’s Potion store in Hogsmeade.

Here is a list of all the potions and their recipes that you will be able to come across:

1) Wiggenweld potion

When consumed, this potion will help you regain a certain portion of your missing health. By investing more Talent Points, you will be able to upgrade it to make it more potent.

Recipe Cost: 100 Galleons

100 Galleons Recipe Ingredients: 1x Horklump Juice and 1x Dittany Leaves.

1x Horklump Juice and 1x Dittany Leaves. Brewing time: 15 seconds.

2) Maxima Potion

This potion will help you increase your spell damage for a limited amount of time. It can be upgraded with Talent Points.

Recipe Cost: 300 Galleons

300 Galleons Recipe Ingredients: 1x Leech Juice and 1x Spider Fang.

1x Leech Juice and 1x Spider Fang. Brewing time: 30 seconds.

3) Invisibility Potion

The Invisibility Potion will render you invisible to your enemies for a brief time, opening up additional stealth play options. It is much stronger than the Dissolutionment spell itself and can be upgraded with Talent Points.

Recipe Cost: 500 Galleons

500 Galleons Recipe Ingredients: 1x Leaping Toadstool Cap, 1x Knotgrass Sprig, and 1x Troll Bogey.

1x Leaping Toadstool Cap, 1x Knotgrass Sprig, and 1x Troll Bogey. Brewing time: One minute.

4) Edurus Potion

Upon consumption, the potion will create a rock-like layer over your entire body and increase your defense significantly. It can be upgraded with Talent Points.

Recipe Cost: 300 Galleons

300 Galleons Recipe Ingredients: 1x Ashwinder Eggs and 1x Mongrel Fur.

1x Ashwinder Eggs and 1x Mongrel Fur. Brewing time: 30 seconds.

5) Focus Potion

This potion will reduce the cooldown of your spells considerably in Hogwarts Legacy. It can be upgraded with Talent Points

Recipe Cost: 500 Galleons

500 Galleons Recipe Ingredients: 1x Lacewing Flies, 1x Fluxweed Stem, and 1x Dugbog Tongue.

1x Lacewing Flies, 1x Fluxweed Stem, and 1x Dugbog Tongue. Brewing time: One minute.

6) Thunderbrew

This potion will create a storm around the user's head, which will periodically damage as well as stun enemies around them. It can be upgraded with talent points.

Recipe Cost: 1000 Galleons

1000 Galleons Recipe Ingredients: 1x Leech Juice, 1x Shrivelfig Fruit, and 1x Stench of The Dead.

1x Leech Juice, 1x Shrivelfig Fruit, and 1x Stench of The Dead. Brewing time: One and a half minutes.

7) Felix Felicis

This potion is a PlayStation 5 exclusive and can only be obtained by pre-ordering the game.

All Hogwarts Legacy potion ingredients and how to obtain them

When it comes to the potion ingredients in Hogwarts Legacy, you will either be able to obtain them while exploring the open world or buy from Parry Pippin at very steep prices.

Here is a list of all the ingredients and how to acquire them:

1) Mongrel Fur

This resource can be gathered from mongrels and used to create Edurus potion.

Parry Pippin cost: 50 Galleons

2) Troll Bogeys

This thick mucous is obtained from trolls and is used to create the Invisibility potion.

Parry Pippin cost: 100 Galleons

3) Leaping Toadstool Caps

You will be able to obtain these from the more forested regions in Hogwarts Legacy.

Parry Pippin cost: 150 Galleons

4) Leech Juice

You will be able to obtain Bottled leech juice from the areas near waterfronts. It is used to create Maxima potion and Thunderbrew.

Parry Pippin cost: 150 Galleons

5) Spider Fang

This venom can be harnessed from the spiders themselves and is a key ingredient for the Mazima potions.

Parry Pippin cost: 50 Galleons

6) Lacewing Flies

It can be found in open fields and used to create Focus potions.

Parry Pippin cost: 100 Galleons

7) Stench of Death

It is an extremely rare essence that is gathered from the Inferi.

8) Horklump Juice

It is a juice that is extracted from creatures that look like mushrooms in Hogwarts Legacy.

Parry Pippin cost: 50 Galleons

9) Dugbog Tongue

It can be obtained by defeating a Dugbog. It is essential in making Focus Potions.

Parry Pippin cost: 100 Galleons

10) Ashwinder Eggs

Obtained from remote dwellings and abandoned campfires. It is necessary for Edurus potion.

Parry Pippin cost: 150 Galleons

Potions are a great way to make the most out of your playstyle, and with a variety of brews in your inventory, you will be able to easily face some of the hardest encounters in Hogwarts Legacy.

