All Hogwarts Legacy Room of Requirements Talent Mastery and how to unlock them

The iconic Room of Requirements plays an integral role in Hogwarts Legacy in how it allows the character to grow and scale effectively to make some of the late-game encounters significantly easier.

The Room of Requirements will allow you to make the most of your space, from helping you make up a loom and a potion-making table, to setting up a Vivarium for all the magical beasts you have tamed.

As you progress through the narrative, you will soon be able to upgrade certain features in the Room of Requirements which will open up alternate ways to approach certain areas of the game.

It also opens up additional combat options and support skills that will help you make the most of your Wizard during your time in the game.

Today’s guide will cover all the Room of Requirements Talent Masteries in Hogwarts Legacy and what is required to unlock them.

Unlocking all Room of Requirements Talent Masteries in Hogwarts Legacy

Here is a list of all the Talent Masteries under Room of Requirements in the game and what you will be required to do to unlock them:

1) Fertiliser

You can generate a second Chinese Chomping Cabbage for each one thrown, for free and at no additional costs.

Requirements: Players must have the ability to use Chinese Chomping Cabbage and have reached character level five.

2) Edurus Potion Potency

With this upgrade, your Endurus Potion will make you invulnerable and even deflect projectile attacks back to enemies.

Requirements: Players must have the ability to use Edurus Potions and have reached character level five.

3) Invisibility Potion Potency

The Invisibility Potion’s undetectable effect will last for a longer period of time.

Requirement: Players must have the ability to use Invisibility Potions and have reached character level five.

4) Headache

The damage as well as the duration of the incapacitating effect of the Mandrake will be increased significantly.

Requirement: Players must have the ability to use Mandrakes and have reached character level 16.

5) Maxima Potion Potency

Consuming a Maxima Potion will now let you deal additional damage to enemies and break their shields.

Requirement: Players must have the ability to use Maxima Potions and have reached character level 16.

6) Focus Potion Potency

You can extend the duration of a Focus Potion’s effects by casting spells from the same Spell Set during its use.

Requirement: Players must have the ability to use Focus Potion and have reached character level 22.

7) Noxious

Attacks by a Venomous Tentacula will now deal more damage and have the capability of breaking through shields.

Requirements: Players must have the ability to use Venomous Tentacula and have reached character level 22.

8) Thunderbrew Potency

This Hogwarts Legacy Talent will allow you to increase the damage and range of the Thunderbrew Potion.

Requirements: Players must have the ability to use Thunderbrew Potion and have reached character level 22.

Along with fulfilling the above requirements, you will also need to invest in Talent Points to purchase these masteries in Hogwarts Legacy. These points are a currency that can be obtained by completing the main missions, side quests, and other challenges in the game.

