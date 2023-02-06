All Hogwarts Legacy Dark Arts Talent Mastery and how to unlock them

The Hogwarts Legacy reviews are now live, and the game does seem to have garnered a fair amount of positive responses from reviewers and critics alike.

With the RPG’s early access time going live tomorrow, February 7, 2023, there are many gameplay features that fans of the wizarding world can look forward to.

One of the core combat mechanics in the game is Talent Mastery which will allow your character to be significantly more powerful as they make their way through the narrative.

Talents are divided into Spells, Dark Arts, Core, Stealth, and Room of Requirements, each having its own skill trees.

Today’s guide will talk about all the Dark Arts Talent Mastry in Hogwarts Legacy and how you will be able to unlock each of them once the title officially drops.

Unlocking all the Dark Arts Talent Masteries in Hogwarts Legacy

All talents in Hogwarts Legacy (Image via Hogwarts Legacy)

Here is a list of all the Talent Masteries under Dark Arts in Hogwarts Legacy and what you will be required to do to unlock them:

1) Knockback curse

Flipendo will now have the same effect as a curse on enemies. Cursed enemies will also be taking increased damage from attacks.

Requirement: The player must unlock the ability to cast Flipendo and should reach level five.

2) Stunning Curse

Stupefy will now have the same effect as a curse on enemies. Cursed enemies will also be taking increased damage from attacks.

Requirement: The player must unlock the ability to cast Stupefy and should reach level five.

3) Disarming Curse

Expelliarmus will now have the same effect as a curse on enemies. Cursed enemies will also be taking increased damage from attacks.

Requirement: The player must unlock the ability to cast Expelliarmus and should reach level five.

4) Blood Curse

This will allow you to deal damage to all nearby cursed targets when attacking an enemy who is afflicted by a curse.

Requirement: Players will need to reach level five.

5) Crucio Mastery

Hitting an enemy afflicted by Crusio will release projectiles cursing other nearby enemies.

Requirement: The player must unlock the ability to cast Crucia and should reach level 16.

6) Imperio Mastery

Enemies afflicted by your Imperio will now curse other targets with every hit.

Requirement: The player must unlock the ability to cast Imperio and should reach level 16.

7) Slowing Curse

Arresto Momentum will now have the same effect as any other curse on enemies. Cursed enemies will also now take increased damage.

Requirement: The player must unlock the ability to cast Arresto Momentum and should reach level 16.

8) Enduring Curse

Curse effects will now remain on an enemy for a much longer period of time.

Requirement: Players must reach level 16 to be able to unlock it.

9) Avada Kedavra Mastery

The mastery will allow you to automatically kill all cursed enemies if you kill an enemy with the Avada Kedavra spell.

Requirement: The player must unlock the ability to cast Avada Kedavra and should reach level 22.

10) Curse Sapper

Defeating a cursed enemy will restore some of your HP.

Requirement: Players must reach level 22.

Apart from the mentioned requirements, you will also need Talent Points to purchase these masteries in Hogwarts Legacy.

Talent Points can be obtained by completing quests, along with various side missions and challenges in Hogwarts Legacy.

