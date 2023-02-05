Create

Hogwarts Legacy Trophy guide: All Achievements and how to unlock them

Hogwarts Legacy Trophy guide (Image via Hogwarts Legacy)
Hogwarts Legacy is gearing up for one of the most successful AAA launches in 2023 as its official release date swiftly approaches.

With plenty of hype and excitement surrounding the RPG, many fans of the Wizarding World are quite curious about the type of achievements that the game will provide, and what it will take to fully complete the title (100% with all quests and achievements).

Boasting plenty of RPG elements in Hogwarts Legacy, achieving a Platinum in the game will certainly take a considerable amount of time and effort.

Given below is a list of all the achievements that you must unlock in order to unlock every single trophy that Hogwarts Legacy has to offer.

Hogwarts Legacy Trophy guide

1) Platinum Trophy

Trophy Triumph

  • Earn all other trophies (PlayStation only)

2) Gold Trophy

The Seeker of Knowledge

  • Win the House Cup

A Forte for Achievement

  • Reach Level 40

3) Silver Trophy

Rising From the Ashes

  • Rescue the Phoenix

The Hero of Hogwarts

  • Defeat Ranrok

Flight the Good Flight

  • Beat Imelda’s time in all broom races

The Good Samaritan

  • Complete all side quests

The Nature of the Beast

  • Breed every type of beast

Going Through the Potions

  • Brew every type of potion

Put Down Roots

  • Grow every type of plant

Third Time’s a Charm

  • Upgrade a piece of gear 3 times

Savvy Spender

  • Spend all Talent Points

Rise to the Challenges

  • Defeat enemies in all battle arenas

Merlin’s Beard!

  • Complete all Merlin Trials

The Ends Petrify the Means

  • Defeat a total of fifty enemies using Petrificus Totalus

4) Bronze Trophy

The Sort Who Makes an Entrance

  • Complete the introduction and finish the Sorting Ceremony

Grappling with a Graphorn

  • Subdue the Lord of the Shore

The One Who Mastered Memories

  • View all Pensieve memories

The Hallowed Hero

  • Wield a Deathly Hallow

The Avenging Gazelle

  • Complete Natsai Onai’s relationship line

The Defender of Dragons

  • Save a dragon

Beast Friends

  • Complete Poppy Sweeting’s relationship line

A Sallow Grave

  • Complete Sebastian Sallow’s relationship line

The Toast of the Town

  • Find the Map Chamber as a Slytherin

Challenge Accepted

  • Complete all tiers of a challenge

Collector’s Edition

  • Complete all collections

A Keen Sense of Spell

  • Invoke Ancient Magic for the first time

Loom for Improvement

  • Upgrade a piece of gear

The Root of the Problem

  • Stun 10 different enemies using a Mandrake

The Auror’s Apprentice

  • Find the Map Chamber as a Hufflepuff

A Talent for Spending

  • Spend 5 Talent Points

Room with a View

  • Reach the highest point in the castle, the Headmaster’s upper study
Spilled Milk

  • Use Flipendo ten times – to tip one cow or several

Floo Around the World

  • Unlock all Floo Flames

Followed the Butterflies

  • Follow butterflies to a treasure

The Intrepid Explorer

  • Discover all cairn dungeons

Coasting Along

  • Visit Poidsear Coast

The Gryffindor in the Graveyard

  • Find the Map Chamber as a Gryffindor

Demiguise Dread

  • Find all Demiguise statues

Raising Expectations

  • Reach a combo of 100

Finishing Touches

  • Use Ancient Magic on every enemy in the game

The Spell Master

  • Learn all spells

The Wise Owl

  • Find the Map Chamber as a Ravenclaw

First Class Student

  • Attend your first class

Troll with the Punches

  • Survive the troll attack on Hogsmeade

That’s a Keeper

  • Meet Charles Rookwood in the Map Chamber

For those who have pre-purchased the digital Deluxe Edition of the game, Hogwarts Legacy's early access period goes live on February 7, 2023. Any other player who has purchased the game will be able to access Hogwarts Legacy on its official launch date of February 10, 2023.

