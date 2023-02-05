Hogwarts Legacy Trophy guide: All Achievements and how to unlock them

Hogwarts Legacy is gearing up for one of the most successful AAA launches in 2023 as its official release date swiftly approaches.
With plenty of hype and excitement surrounding the RPG, many fans of the Wizarding World are quite curious about the type of achievements that the game will provide, and what it will take to fully complete the title (100% with all quests and achievements).
Boasting plenty of RPG elements in Hogwarts Legacy, achieving a Platinum in the game will certainly take a considerable amount of time and effort.
Given below is a list of all the achievements that you must unlock in order to unlock every single trophy that Hogwarts Legacy has to offer.
Hogwarts Legacy Trophy guide
1) Platinum Trophy
Trophy Triumph
- Earn all other trophies (PlayStation only)
2) Gold Trophy
The Seeker of Knowledge
- Win the House Cup
A Forte for Achievement
- Reach Level 40
3) Silver Trophy
Rising From the Ashes
- Rescue the Phoenix
The Hero of Hogwarts
- Defeat Ranrok
Flight the Good Flight
- Beat Imelda’s time in all broom races
The Good Samaritan
- Complete all side quests
The Nature of the Beast
- Breed every type of beast
Going Through the Potions
- Brew every type of potion
Put Down Roots
- Grow every type of plant
Third Time’s a Charm
- Upgrade a piece of gear 3 times
Savvy Spender
- Spend all Talent Points
Rise to the Challenges
- Defeat enemies in all battle arenas
Merlin’s Beard!
- Complete all Merlin Trials
The Ends Petrify the Means
- Defeat a total of fifty enemies using Petrificus Totalus
4) Bronze Trophy
The Sort Who Makes an Entrance
- Complete the introduction and finish the Sorting Ceremony
Grappling with a Graphorn
- Subdue the Lord of the Shore
The One Who Mastered Memories
- View all Pensieve memories
The Hallowed Hero
- Wield a Deathly Hallow
The Avenging Gazelle
- Complete Natsai Onai’s relationship line
The Defender of Dragons
- Save a dragon
Beast Friends
- Complete Poppy Sweeting’s relationship line
A Sallow Grave
- Complete Sebastian Sallow’s relationship line
The Toast of the Town
- Find the Map Chamber as a Slytherin
Challenge Accepted
- Complete all tiers of a challenge
Collector’s Edition
- Complete all collections
A Keen Sense of Spell
- Invoke Ancient Magic for the first time
Loom for Improvement
- Upgrade a piece of gear
The Root of the Problem
- Stun 10 different enemies using a Mandrake
The Auror’s Apprentice
- Find the Map Chamber as a Hufflepuff
A Talent for Spending
- Spend 5 Talent Points
Room with a View
- Reach the highest point in the castle, the Headmaster’s upper study
Spilled Milk
- Use Flipendo ten times – to tip one cow or several
Floo Around the World
- Unlock all Floo Flames
Followed the Butterflies
- Follow butterflies to a treasure
The Intrepid Explorer
- Discover all cairn dungeons
Coasting Along
- Visit Poidsear Coast
The Gryffindor in the Graveyard
- Find the Map Chamber as a Gryffindor
Demiguise Dread
- Find all Demiguise statues
Raising Expectations
- Reach a combo of 100
Finishing Touches
- Use Ancient Magic on every enemy in the game
The Spell Master
- Learn all spells
The Wise Owl
- Find the Map Chamber as a Ravenclaw
First Class Student
- Attend your first class
Troll with the Punches
- Survive the troll attack on Hogsmeade
That’s a Keeper
- Meet Charles Rookwood in the Map Chamber
For those who have pre-purchased the digital Deluxe Edition of the game, Hogwarts Legacy's early access period goes live on February 7, 2023. Any other player who has purchased the game will be able to access Hogwarts Legacy on its official launch date of February 10, 2023.