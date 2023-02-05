Hogwarts Legacy Trophy guide: All Achievements and how to unlock them

Hogwarts Legacy is gearing up for one of the most successful AAA launches in 2023 as its official release date swiftly approaches.

With plenty of hype and excitement surrounding the RPG, many fans of the Wizarding World are quite curious about the type of achievements that the game will provide, and what it will take to fully complete the title (100% with all quests and achievements).

Boasting plenty of RPG elements in Hogwarts Legacy, achieving a Platinum in the game will certainly take a considerable amount of time and effort.

Given below is a list of all the achievements that you must unlock in order to unlock every single trophy that Hogwarts Legacy has to offer.

Hogwarts Legacy Trophy guide

1) Platinum Trophy

Trophy Triumph

Earn all other trophies (PlayStation only)

2) Gold Trophy

The Seeker of Knowledge

Win the House Cup

A Forte for Achievement

Reach Level 40

3) Silver Trophy

Rising From the Ashes

Rescue the Phoenix

The Hero of Hogwarts

Defeat Ranrok

Flight the Good Flight

Beat Imelda’s time in all broom races

The Good Samaritan

Complete all side quests

The Nature of the Beast

Breed every type of beast

Going Through the Potions

Brew every type of potion

Put Down Roots

Grow every type of plant

Third Time’s a Charm

Upgrade a piece of gear 3 times

Savvy Spender

Spend all Talent Points

Rise to the Challenges

Defeat enemies in all battle arenas

Merlin’s Beard!

Complete all Merlin Trials

The Ends Petrify the Means

Defeat a total of fifty enemies using Petrificus Totalus

4) Bronze Trophy

The Sort Who Makes an Entrance

Complete the introduction and finish the Sorting Ceremony

Grappling with a Graphorn

Subdue the Lord of the Shore

The One Who Mastered Memories

View all Pensieve memories

The Hallowed Hero

Wield a Deathly Hallow

The Avenging Gazelle

Complete Natsai Onai’s relationship line

The Defender of Dragons

Save a dragon

Beast Friends

Complete Poppy Sweeting’s relationship line

A Sallow Grave

Complete Sebastian Sallow’s relationship line

The Toast of the Town

Find the Map Chamber as a Slytherin

Challenge Accepted

Complete all tiers of a challenge

Collector’s Edition

Complete all collections

A Keen Sense of Spell

Invoke Ancient Magic for the first time

Loom for Improvement

Upgrade a piece of gear

The Root of the Problem

Stun 10 different enemies using a Mandrake

The Auror’s Apprentice

Find the Map Chamber as a Hufflepuff

A Talent for Spending

Spend 5 Talent Points

Room with a View

Reach the highest point in the castle, the Headmaster’s upper study

Spilled Milk

Use Flipendo ten times – to tip one cow or several

Floo Around the World

Unlock all Floo Flames

Followed the Butterflies

Follow butterflies to a treasure

The Intrepid Explorer

Discover all cairn dungeons

Coasting Along

Visit Poidsear Coast

The Gryffindor in the Graveyard

Find the Map Chamber as a Gryffindor

Demiguise Dread

Find all Demiguise statues

Raising Expectations

Reach a combo of 100

Finishing Touches

Use Ancient Magic on every enemy in the game

The Spell Master

Learn all spells

The Wise Owl

Find the Map Chamber as a Ravenclaw

First Class Student

Attend your first class

Troll with the Punches

Survive the troll attack on Hogsmeade

That’s a Keeper

Meet Charles Rookwood in the Map Chamber

For those who have pre-purchased the digital Deluxe Edition of the game, Hogwarts Legacy's early access period goes live on February 7, 2023. Any other player who has purchased the game will be able to access Hogwarts Legacy on its official launch date of February 10, 2023.

