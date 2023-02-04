Hogwarts Legacy has a lot of hype riding behind it as we near its launch on February 10, 2023. Interestingly, owners of the Deluxe Edition will be able to download and play the game three days before launch. Much to players' delight, we have finally received precise timings to dive into Avalanche Software's new magical world.

Hogwarts Legacy @HogwartsLegacy The 72 Hour Early Access period for #HogwartsLegacy on console will begin on February 7th, 2023 at midnight in your region. The 72 Hour Early Access period for #HogwartsLegacy on console will begin on February 7th, 2023 at midnight in your region. https://t.co/EHBIjnfbNq

For the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S platforms, Hogwarts Legacy: Deluxe Edition will become playable at midnight local time on February 7. This indicates parity across all regions, with players only needing to keep an eye on their time zones. PC owners, meanwhile, will have to wait until 10 am PST/1 pm EST/11.30 pm IST for the same.

Can players already begin preloading Hogwarts Legacy?

WB Games Support @WBGamesSupport @rob4493 Hi Rob, thanks for reaching out! Release times are: PlayStation 5- 2/7 rolling midnight release, preloading should begin by Sunday. Xbox Series X| 2/7 Rolling midnight release, preloading is live. PC (Steam, Epic)- 2/7 10AM PST, 1PM EST. No preloading. Hope this helps! @rob4493 Hi Rob, thanks for reaching out! Release times are: PlayStation 5- 2/7 rolling midnight release, preloading should begin by Sunday. Xbox Series X| 2/7 Rolling midnight release, preloading is live. PC (Steam, Epic)- 2/7 10AM PST, 1PM EST. No preloading. Hope this helps!

The answer depends on the platform. On PlayStation 5, preloading will go live on Sunday, February 5, 2023. Meanwhile, Xbox Series X|S players have been greenlit already and can begin preloading the game immediately. Unfortunately, PC players will be sitting this one out as there is no preloading on the platform for either Steam or Epic Games Store. Aside from that, the game will be fully playable on the Steam Deck.

Although Hogwarts Legacy: Deluxe Edition is available for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch, they will not receive early access perks. This is due to all three versions arriving later down the line due to being delayed for technical and optimization reasons. For the last-gen PlayStation 4 and Xbox One systems, Hogwarts Legacy launches on April 4, 2023. The Nintendo Switch version arrives dead last on June 25, 2023.

Preloading could go live on these platforms a day or two before their respective launch dates, but no confirmation on this has been provided by publisher Warner Bros Interactive Entertainment.

What is preloading?

For those unaware, preloading refers to downloading the game before the launch date on your platform. With the title finally unlocking on its designated release date, this preloading process allows players to directly jump into the gameplay and avoid downloading it during the Day 1 hype period.

