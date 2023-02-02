How to redeem Dishonored: Death of the Outsider for free on Epic Games Store

Epic Games Store continues its tradition of handing out weekly freebies for players to avail of. While they generally include indie or AA releases, a triple-A titles does occasionally make the cut to surprise gamers.

The newest example of this trend is Dishonored: Death of the Outsider. As the latest installment in Bethesda and Arkane Studios' acclaimed immersive sim series, this is the first time it is available for free on the digital storefront.

Thanks to it being a major, likely one-in-a-lifetime opportunity to obtain a free copy, players will likely want to grab the chance when they can. For those who do not have an Epic Games account, this article will list the steps to follow to get an indie title for free.

Grab Dishonored: Death of the Outsider for free on Epic Games Store for a limited time

X-ray Reviews @xraypigman314 The @EpicGames Store is making TWO games free this week! Are you more excited for City of Gangsters, or Dishonored - Death of the Outsider? The @EpicGames Store is making TWO games free this week! Are you more excited for City of Gangsters, or Dishonored - Death of the Outsider? https://t.co/Lzpy7Mlcdi

The process of redeeming freebies on Epic Games Store are fairly easy. Follow these steps to add the game to your account:

Log in or create an Epic Games account. Download and install the Epic Games Store client on PC and sign in with your credentials. Click on the Store option on the left-hand side of the store. This should take you to the Disocovery tab by default, which lists the latest and greatest in gaming on the platform. Scroll down until you reach the Free Games section and click on the Dishonored: Death of the Outsider's banner. This will take you to the game's overview page. In case of freebies, click on the Get option on the right. This loads the purchase page. Accept the terms and check out. Afer loading your free transaction, the game should be added to your library. This can be confirmed with the game being shown as "In Library" on the store page. Alternately, you can select the Library option on the left side and scroll down to the newly redeemed game.

Besides Dishonored: Death of the Outsider, a second game is also being given away for free on Epic Games Store: City of Gangsters. The steps to redeem a free offering are the same, regardless of the title being given away.

What is Dishonored: Death of the Outsider about?

Bethesda @bethesda #Dishonored : Death of the Outsider awaits you. Do you have what it takes to kill a god? beth.games/2x2of6S #Dishonored: Death of the Outsider awaits you. Do you have what it takes to kill a god? beth.games/2x2of6S https://t.co/mtE3u1Ws9s

Acting as a sequel to the events of Dishonored 2, Death of the Outsider features a brand new protagonist with the same exciting first-person stealth gameplay.

Players control Billie Lurk, mentor of Daud, the antagonist of the first game. After freeing him from imprisonment, the duo conspire to take down the Outsider, a powerful supernatural entity that is responsible for the magical powers that players use throughout the game.

As an immersive simulator, players will explore sandbox areas set in a magic-infused steampunk setting. With the level design being the key star of the show, they will stealthily teleport between rooftops and perform gruesome assasinations on contracts and targets.

To aid this effort, they will have many different powers to use like x-ray vision and stealing an enemy's disguise. With each level featuring varied threats and scenarios to overcome, players must strategize to take down patrolling threats as stylishly and effectively as they can.

Dishonored: Death of the Outsider was first released in 2017 for PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One platforms. It was developed by Arkane Studios and published by Bethesda Softworks.

