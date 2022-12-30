10 best first-person shooter games of 2022

2022 has been a great year for the first-person shooter genre, with many highly anticipated titles coming out in the last 12 months.

This year’s lineup of first-person shooters was nicely balanced. It included an assortment of big-picture titles, such as Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 and Overwatch 2, as well as indie games like Prodeus and Neon White.

Here’s a look at some of the best games in the first-person shooter genre this year.

High On Life, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, and 8 other best first-person shooter titles in 2022

1) Warhammer 40,000: Darktide

The mechanics of Warhammer 40,000: Darktide will feel familiar to anyone who’s ever played games like Left 4 Dead or even GTFO.

The game features four-player co-op support, allowing players to play with up to three companions. Facing off against multiple waves of enemies in a first-person shooter has never been more satisfying.

Whether they are cowering behind cover while getting pummeled to death by a shield-wielding Terror or getting sniped by a Scab Sniper, players are unlikely to get bored as they defend the city of Tertium.

2) High On Life

High On Life was released on December 13, 2022. In this unique and hilarious first-person shooter, humanity is on the brink of an intergalactic war. An alien faction called the G3 Cartel threatens all life on the planet and aims to turn its inhabitants into drugs.

Humanity’s sole hope lies in the player, who assumes the role of a bounty hunter whose best allies are a set of living and breathing guns. Running around with a gun that can talk has its moments. A kill streak can prompt the weapon to compliment its users on their progress.

In addition, the Metroidvania-inspired aspects of the game allow for a rewarding experience as far as looting and progression are concerned.

3) Cultic

Cultic is a first-person shooter with an old-school art design and retro visuals. It is one of the highest-rated games on Steam.

Players must take on a deadly cult using a variety of ranged and melee weapons. The game boasts some excellent animations and fast-paced combat that may be familiar to players who’ve played titles like Ultrakill and Dusk.

What makes Cultic exceptionally fun is the leniency it gives players when they’re decided their approach toward a specific encounter. They can choose whether to run in guns blazing or dodge their way across an arena.

Additionally, the number of ways players can eliminate enemy cultists is staggering. From stacks of dynamite and hatchets to a double-barrel shotgun, anything goes in Cultic.

4) Isonzo

Isonzo is yet another addition to the WW1 first-person shooter game series by BlackMill Games and M2H. Following the Tannenberg (Eastern Front) and Verdun (Western Front) games, Isonzo is based on the Italian Front. It showcases the two-year struggle during World War 1 that had nations battling for control of the Alps and the Isonzo River Valley.

One of the best game modes players can access in Isonzo is Offensive, which puts players in the shoes of soldiers manning and defending the Italian Front. Players can build shelters by laying down sandbags or help out their fellow soldiers by placing ammo crates for them to use.

The beautiful Italian landscape of Isonzo can significantly enhance immersion as players rush to set up the perfect approach or plan their next move into enemy territory.

5) Tiny Tina's Wonderlands

Tiny Tina's Wonderlands is a spin-off of the popular Borderlands series that focuses on a fantasy-themed world with many action RPG elements.

Like in the Borderlands games, Tiny Tina's Wonderlands players can team up with up to three of their friends and complete the entire campaign of the first-person shooter with them.

The combat of Tiny Tina's Wonderlands is easily its best feature, as players get tons of ranged weapons. Melee weapons can also be used to deal damage to any hostiles one might come across.

6) Overwatch 2

Overwatch 2 is the highly anticipated sequel to Overwatch, which is easily one of the greatest competitive first-person shooters of all time.

Players were initially surprised and disappointed that the release of the second game meant that Overwatch servers were shutting down forever. However, they quickly turned to the sequel due to its free-to-play nature and the improvements in almost every aspect of the genre-defining shooter.

Overwatch 2 adds several maps and a new game mode named Push to the series' universe. In this game mode, players must work together to move a barricade into enemy territory. The team that pushes it the farthest will be declared the victors.

Other changes that make this game better than the original are the addition of scoreboards, a potential campaign, the absence of loot boxes, and the reduction of team sizes from six to five players.

7) Metal: Hellsinger

Players who love Doom and Wolfenstein are sure to enjoy Metal: Hellsinger. While titles like Doom use music to supplement their gameplay, Metal: Hellsinger does quite the opposite. Its players must listen to and follow the rhythmic prompts given by the title’s music to enhance their gameplay experience.

Players get a massive arsenal full of unique weapons that cater to every type of combat, whether close-quarters or ranged. All they need to do is vanquish every demon that comes their way as they vibe to a different metal track during each level of the game.

8) Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2

Since the release of the massively popular Call of Duty: Modern Warfare in 2019, players have been excited to experience the next chapter in the storyline.

2022’s Modern Warfare 2 brings back some beloved characters from the elite counter-terrorism unit, Task Force 141. What makes this game a great experience is the new angle in the storyline. Under the command of the iconic Captain Price, players get to use state-of-the-art weaponry and equipment as they rush to stop a massive global conflict.

However, one of the biggest features of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is the reworked version of Warzone, titled Warzone 2.0. Featuring a new map and several changes, the latest iteration of the battle royale mode gives players even more ways to experience the brutally satisfying combat mechanics of Modern Warfare 2.

9) Prodeus

Prodeus is an indie first-person shooter that uses cutting-edge technology to make an old-school game look like a modern AAA shooter. What sets the game apart from other retro-style first-person shooters is that it boasts multiplayer and co-op modes.

Players can finish the entire game campaign as part of a four-player team. Alternatively, they can compete in a 16-man team-based conflict in multiplayer with Capture The Flag, Team Deathmatch, and other free-for-all-style game modes which follow an “every man for himself” principle.

10) Neon White

Annapurna Interactive rarely disappoints with its games, and Neon White is no different. Players dive into a world of lightning fast-combat with one objective on their mind: slaying demons. Each level is timed, which raises the stakes and encourages players to find shortcuts and devise the best route possible for each run.

The fighting mechanics are immensely fun, and players are given all manner of weaponry, from a katana to a revolver and even a selection of rocket launchers. They must traverse from surface to surface using intricate parkour moves while dodging incoming attacks from demons and other enemies.

First-person shooters are some of the most addictive games on the planet. Many modern releases in the genre feature satisfying kill mechanics like one-shot headshots, time manipulation, or, like the aforementioned Neon White, limited time to complete their objectives.

With 2022 raising the bar for new FPS games, players can only wonder what 2023 has to offer.

