Annapurna Interactive Showcase 2022 recap: The Lost Wild, Hindsight and more featured at the second annual outing

Annapurna Interactive's stable of indie games has a unique niche flavor that most are well aware of by now. Be it exploring space in Outer Wilds, solving a murder in Twelve Minutes, and experiencing the tragic narrative of What Remains of Edith Finch, there are various kinds of games in the company's quiver for all sorts of gamers. The latest Annapurna Interactive Showcase 2022 featured more of what is in store.

The publisher has already had a great 2022, with excellent additions to its oeuvre. A Memoir Blue was an interactive poem that narrated a story filled to its brim with emotions.

Neon White brought players a unique, fast-paced platforming game that is a little hard to describe in one line. Finally, Stray, the cyberpunk cat game, has been breaking records and winning high praise.

The showcase focussed on some games that had already been announced earlier, as well as some new game reveals and developer spotlights that had the creators talking about their craft.

Annapurna Interactive Showcase 2022: Game reveals, developer spotlights, and platform updates mark the second outing

Lasting for nearly half an hour, Annapurna Interactive Showcase 2022 featured a number of titles, some already announced while others got revealed for the first time. The first one right off the bat was Outerloop Games' Thirsty Suitors.

The colorful and zesty title boasts skating, cooking and turn-based combat against exes as game mechanics while allowing players to affect the protagonist with narrative choices.

The developers discussed their innovative turn-based combat with an example, showcasing various moves and attacks while staying true to its cultural theme. A demo for the game is available to be tried out on Steam now. The game will be available on Windows PC, PlayStation 4 & 5, Xbox One & Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch. It will also be on the Game Pass at launch.

Viewers caught a fleeting glimpse of Hindsight, coming from Joel McDonald, with an esthetic and appealing art style. The narrative exploration game will span the entirety of a woman's life and will be released on August 4.

Cardboard Computer, the maker of Kentucky Route Zero, discussed their experience over the years. They also talked about something that they have been working on, describing it as being different with a faster tempo but inherently being tragic.

Annapurna Interactive's showcase featured a number of other developers. Yarn Owl made an appearance where the two developers out of Texas and Georgia discussed how they banded up and are working on their debut game.

Third Shift showcased a heart-warming title, Forever Ago, involving a road trip and an elderly man trying to capture the diverse geography of North America. Dreamfeel announced that they are working on a new game where all the characters are cats.

The showcase had a 30-sec clip of a person snoring and a dog licking them. The still unnamed title comes from the mind of Keita Takahashi and his studio, Uvula.

Bounty Star: The Morose Tale of Graveyard Clem has been announced. It is a mech fighter game set in the deserts coming to Xbox, PlayStation and Steam in 2023. Two more games were revealed at the Annapurna Interactive Showcase 2022.

Coming from Hollow Ponds and Richard Hogg, who has worked on Hohokum, Flock is a multiplayer co-op game of flying around and getting flying creatures to join the band. The game's reveal trailer provided a glimpse at the colorful landscapes and beautiful creatures that await the player in-game.

Annapurna Interactive is tying up with Great Ape Games to bring the survival horror adventure game, The Lost Wild. Players will be exploring overgrown research facilities while threatened by prehistoric creatures as they try to discern what went wrong on the island.

A look at older titles and platform updates

Annapurna Interactive Showcase 2022 also brought news regarding a number of old titles, including some beloved classics. The Outer Wilds will arrive on Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5. Mobius Digital will reveal further news regarding a Nintendo Switch port later on.

The Pathless will be coming to Nintendo Switch and Xbox this winter. Maquette will also be arriving on Nintendo Switch during the winter along with the Xbox Game Pass. Furthermore, Solar Ash will be launched on Steam on December 6.

Cult classic What Remains of Edith Finch is now available on the next-gen consoles in 4K and runs at 60 FPS. The upgrade is free for those who own the title on PS4 and Xbox One. Another beloved classic, Hohokum, has arrived on Windows PC through Steam.

Annapurna Interactive has a host of interesting indie titles set to launch in the near future. The company has done a magnificent job bringing these exciting and intriguing titles to the fray, each having something unique and refreshing about them.

