What is the best class in Warhammer 40K: Darktide

As players group up to smash through heretics for the God Emperor in Warhammer 40K: Darktide, they will do so as one of the four character classes. Each has its own strengths and weaknesses, and all four are a blast to play. However, not all Warhammer 40K: Darktide classes are created equal.

They all have a role on the team, and while having a balanced team is a great idea, one of them is easily better than the rest. The flood of heretics and evil will not rest, so why not go in as prepared as possible? Out of the Psyker, Ogryn, Veteran, and Zealot, which is the best class?

Which of the four classes stands out the most in Warhammer 40K: Darktide?

While I spent my time in Warhammer 40K: Darktide as a Zealot, the Ogryn fulfills the role of a melee beater much better than the Zealot. It’s the strongest melee character class in the game, primarily thanks to the Thick Skin trait. It grants +20% toughness damage reduction and +20% health damage reduction.

While all four classes are fun, the Ogryn is the best in Warhammer 40K: Darktide (Image via Fatshark Games)

Ogryn's unique traits:

Bull Rush (Ability): Charge forward, knocking enemies back and gaining 25% attack speed and movement speed for 5 seconds.

Charge forward, knocking enemies back and gaining 25% attack speed and movement speed for 5 seconds. Excessive Force (Iconic): +25% melee stagger

+25% melee stagger Loyal Protector (Iconic): Being damaged while reviving or assisting allies no longer interrupts you

Being damaged while reviving or assisting allies no longer interrupts you Thick Skin (Iconic): +20% toughness damage reduction and a +20% health damage reduction

+20% toughness damage reduction and a +20% health damage reduction Big Box of Hurt (Blitz): Throw a box of grenades with great strength and enthusiasm for a single high-damage attack

Throw a box of grenades with great strength and enthusiasm for a single high-damage attack Intimidating Presence (Aura): +10% heavy melee attack damage (allies in coherency).

He has extra stagger and huge, hard-hitting melee strikes, making him a must-use for tanking Elite Units while playing Darktide. With his massive health pool, he can trade shots with the most threatening enemies without as much stress.

He also has perhaps the single hardest-hitting attack in the game: The Big Box of Hurt. Instead of throwing just one grenade, the Ogryn in Warhammer 40K: Darktide throws an entire box of grenades as a single-target attack. If you’re having difficulty dealing with Elites or bosses, here’s your go-to.

Throw a box of grenades and smash through a foe’s HP bar. Ogryn has more melee stagger, which makes it easier to break through enemy shields. That’s something you’ll need on your side, especially for bosses.

As for his weapons, Slab Shields and Grenadier Gauntlets do tons of damage and excel at demolishing the specialty units you’ll face in each stage of Warhammer 40K: Darktide.

With these things in mind, the Ogryn is the best class in the game. Not that the other classes are weak or boring, though. I still prefer to play the Zealot myself. The Zealot has intense melee strikes, but it’s a more agile unit. They can’t stand toe-to-toe as Ogryn can.

The Veteran’s sharpshooter abilities are second to none, thanks to Kantrael Mk VII Lasgun. Lasguns are overwhelmingly powerful in Warhammer 40K: Darktide, so you’ll want at least one character with one in the squad.

Then there’s the caster/magic character, the Psyker. While their abilities are a lot of fun to use, managing Peril certainly is not. You build up your Peril meter while using your powerful abilities, and when you’re at 100% Peril, you’ll be overwhelmed by the power of the Warp and be downed.

That means you must use other abilities and attacks while waiting for Peril to lower. While the character class is fun, waiting out your meter can be a drag. No matter which class you go with, they’re all useful on a team. But Ogryn certainly stands out as the strongest character in the 40K universe.

