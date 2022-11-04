Warhammer 40,000: Darktide release date, platforms, system requirements, and more explained

Warhammer 40,000: Darktide is less than a month away from release. Developed and published by Fatshark, the game is a spiritual successor to the acclaimed Warhammer: Vermintide 2.

The universe is different, with the latter (Darktide) being set in the 40k realm, and the former (Vermintide) sitting in the fantasy space. However, there will be plenty of heretics to slay.

Speaking of which, Vermintide 2 is currently up for grabs on Steam for free until November 7, 2022.

On that note, the developers have recently released more information about their upcoming game. This pertains to the official release date, platform availability, system requirements, and more.

Warhammer 40,000: Darktide - Information at a glance

Official Release Date

After a few delays and setbacks, the developers have finally confirmed the release date for Warhammer 40,000: Darktide. According to their official blog post and Steam store, the game will go live on November 30, 2022.

Price And Edition

The Imperial Edition comes with numerous cosmetic items (Image via Steam)

There are currently two versions of the game: the normal edition ($39.99) and the Imperial edition ($59.99). The former comes with the base game, while the latter includes several in-game goodies such as:

Loyalist Pack : Purge heresy in style with these four unique class outfits, eight weapon skin patterns, one set of headgear as well as an Ogryn body tattoo.

: Purge heresy in style with these four unique class outfits, eight weapon skin patterns, one set of headgear as well as an Ogryn body tattoo. Mortis Veteran Portrait Frame : A cosmetic portrait frame used to pay tribute to the fallen defenders of Tertium Hive.

: A cosmetic portrait frame used to pay tribute to the fallen defenders of Tertium Hive. Caducades Backpack : A cosmetic backpack for human characters. Scavenged from the fallen troops of Cadia, this backpack has been repurposed to serve those still alive and fighting.

: A cosmetic backpack for human characters. Scavenged from the fallen troops of Cadia, this backpack has been repurposed to serve those still alive and fighting. 2500 Aquilas (premium currency)

For hardcore fans and those who want to kill in style, the Imperial edition offers a lot of cosmetics and bonuses for the given price.

For newcomers to the franchise, the normal edition should suffice. Irrespective of the version, those who pre-order will be able to play Warhammer 40,000: Darktide, starting November 17.

Note: The Imperial edition can also be bought separately for $24.52.

Platforms and System Requirements:

Warhammer 40,000: Darktide will be available on Xbox Series X, Series S, and Microsoft Windows. Game Pass owners will be delighted to know that they'll also be able to play the game.

However, there's yet to be an official release date for consoles. At the moment, it merely says "coming in 2022." More information should become available as the month progresses.

While console owners have nothing to worry about in terms of hardware specs, PC players will have to check their rig's specs before purchasing the game. Here are the official system requirements, as listed by the developers:

Minimum System Requirements:

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

OS: Windows 10 (64 bit) / Windows 11 (64 bit)

Processor: Intel i5-6600 (3.30GHz) OR AMD Ryzen 5 2600 (3.4 GHz)

Memory: 8 GB RAM

Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 970 OR AMD Radeon RX 570

DirectX: Version 12

Network: Broadband Internet connection

Storage: 50 GB available space

Recommended System Requirements:

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

OS: Windows 10 (64 bit) / Windows 11 (64 bit)

Processor: Intel i7-9700K (3.70GHz) OR AMD Ryzen 5 3600 (4.2GHz)

Memory: 16 GB RAM

Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 / RTX 2060 OR AMD Radeon RX 5700 XT

DirectX: Version 12

Network: Broadband Internet connection

Storage: 50 GB available space

Additional Notes: An SSD storage device is highly recommended

Users with a powerful rig will be delighted to learn that Warhammer 40,000: Darktide features ray-tracing.

Although there are some reports of the game lagging with RT enabled, they are from an earlier test build. Hopefully, things have smoothened out by now.

