How to get Warhammer Vermintide 2 for free

Warhammer Vermintide 2 is being given out for free in celebration of the game’s seventh anniversary. The game was released on 8 March 2018 for PCs, with an eventual release to the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One/Series platforms as well.

It is a sequel to the 2015 Warhammer: End Times - Vermintide, and features a story set in the fictional world of the Warhammer universe. Set in a first-person perspective, players can play together in the game's co-op mode to fight against the Chaos army and the Skaven. This article will explain how interested readers can obtain the game for free.

Adding Warhammer Vermintide 2 to your account permanently

The beloved FPS from Fatshark is now up for grabs on Steam at no cost until November 7, so players must quickly add it to their Steam library. Once claimed, it will be permanently added to their account.

The steps to claim the game are listed for the reader's convenience:

Launch Steam. Install Steam if you have not already done so.

Make sure you are logged into your personal account. If you don't have one, you can make a Steam account with your email address.

Click on Store in the tab of the second row to access the Steam store.

Click on the search bar on the right.

Enter the keywords ‘Warhammer Vermintide 2’

Searching for Warhammer Vermintide 2 (Image via steam)

The game will be automatically recommended by the search tab. Now, click on it to view its Store page.

Scroll down to the purchase options.

Click on the ‘Get Warhammer: Vermintide 2’ banner.

Click the ‘Add to Account’ button to permanently add the game to your library.

Click on Add to Account to redeem Warhammer vermintide 2 (Image via Steam)

If you're interested in playing immediately, you will have to install the game from your Library tab. It should be noted that the free version only includes the base game and none of the DLCs, which will have to be purchased separately.

Other free content from the Vermintide series

Developers Fatshark have also announced that the Trail of Treachery DLC will also be obtainable for free to all players on November 8. It is the first entry of a two-part story campaign, with the second act, the Trail of Treachery, set to be released in 2023.

History of the Vermintide series

Set in the Warhammer Fantasy universe, the Warhammer Vermintide series is a unique twist to the game, featuring multiplayer co-op-styled gameplay, much like Valve’s own Left 4 Dead series.

Players can form a party of up to four characters to take on the Skaven, a race of monstrous rodent creatures in the fictional city of Ubersreik. An additional gameplay element features players rolling a dice to determine what rewards they get at the end of each session.

Development of this title began in early 2013, featuring a collaboration between Fatshark and Games Workshop. The game was made to be incredibly faithful to the background and story of the Warhammer franchise, and was self published.

In 2018, the game received a sequel in the form of Warhammer: Vermintide 2 on all major platforms. The sequel is considered to be a major improvement over the previous game.

Both games were met with overall positive reviews from major publications, and have sold over 500,000 copies since their initial releases on PC.

