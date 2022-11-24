Warhammer 40,000 Darktide “Disconnected from Server” error: How to fix, possible reasons, and more

With the Warhammer 40,000 Darktide beta now live, franchise fans are having a great time trying out the various new features that the beta brings to the table ahead of its official release on November 30, 2022.

Unfortunately, new gameplay features are not the only things that players have encountered in the title. The game's beta has been plagued with numerous performance issues, some of which are incredibly annoying to deal with.

One such issue is the “Disconnected from Server” error that quite a few fans have faced, quickly becoming a recurring issue for players.

While there are currently no permanent solutions to this problem, there are a few temporary workarounds that can potentially resolve this issue. Today’s guide will go over how you can possibly fix the “Disconnected from Server” error in Warhammer 40,000 Darktide.

Fixing the “Disconnected from Server” error in Warhammer 40,000 Darktide

The “Disconnected from Server” error in Warhammer 40,000 Darktide usually occurs when there is an issue with your internet connection, or if the game’s servers are facing issues.

To resolve this connection error in the game, you will be required to:

1) Restart your internet router

First off, the problem may likely be with your internet connection’s gateway, and you will be able to reset it by restarting your internet router. Upon doing so, you will have to reset the gateway of your internet, which may directly fix the “Disconnected from Server” error.

2) Changing your DNS

If restarting your router does not work, you can look to change the DNS of your ISP by accessing your network adapter settings, and then clicking on Properties. Under IP settings, you must click on Edit and then switch it to a manual DNS.

You will then need to enter 1.1.1.1 as your Preferred DNS and 8.8.8.8 as the Alternate DNS. This particular step seems to have worked for many players within the community.

3) Scan and fix files

There may be some corrupt files in your installation directory, preventing you from enjoying Warhammer 40,000 Darktide and generating the “Disconnected from Server” error.

You can fix this by scanning and repairing the game's files within the directory. To do this, you must first make your way to the Steam client, right-click on the game, and select Properties. From there, you will need to navigate to the 'Local Files' tab and then select 'Verify Integrity of Game Files.'

This process will thoroughly check all of the game files in the installation directory and will replace anything that has been corrupted.

4) Re-installing the game

While this might seem like a drastic step, it seems to have had a great amount of success for many who are facing this connection issue in-game. If all of the above steps fail, you might just have to uninstall and then re-install the game.

Poll : 0 votes