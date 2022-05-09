What led to Warhammer 40,000: Chaos Gate - Daemonhunters fans getting mad with developer Complex Games?

Warhammer 40,000: Chaos Gate - Daemonhunters is the latest expansion of the iconic series, and the game is now taking on a new shape for the franchise. Set in the mythical Warhammer universe, the game draws a lot of inspiration from other titles like XCOM.

While it still has its uniqueness and features, developer Complex Games has found itself in a spot of bother. It largely has to do with a promotional campaign it decided to run on Twitch that has angered several players.

Twitch promotions have become a very common occurrence in recent days as the site has become the leading hub for streamers. Similarly, Complex Games also arranged for streams and added Twitch drops that would allow players to get different rewards. However, the nature of the rewards has angered a lot of fans.

Complex Games' Twitch program for Warhammer 40,000: Chaos Gate - Daemonhunters has received flak because of the nature of its rewards

Developers showcasing their games on streaming platforms has become a natural phenomenon. Blizzard recently took to the platform to show the world what it has been doing with Overwatch 2 with its open beta. It's quite clear that Complex Games' plans were similar, but the rewards became a point of contention

Most developers hand out rewards to the viewers to incentivize them to watch the streams. These rewards vary in nature and can have many things on offer, but generally, these rewards are cosmetic in nature. Complex Games decided to hand out weapons as drops, which is why most players went berserk.

It should be noted that these weapons do have some effect on the gameplay of Warhammer 40,000: Chaos Gate - Daemonhunters, like amplifying the critical chance rate. However, many of the effects are insignificant, and the weapons are mostly starter items from the looks of it. However, fans are still quite upset.

Several feel that they're being rewarded for watching the streams rather than playing the latest Warhammer 40,000 game. There wouldn't have been much of an outcry if the rewards were pure cosmetics. Complex Games has also taken notice and has released a statement on the issue:

"One of the areas we have noted is the frustrations around the various Twitch drop campaigns we ran around the launch of the game. Whilst the sole objective of these campaigns was to drive awareness, we understand many feel this locked in-game items away from them."

Complex Games also informed players about their decision in light of the situation.

"This was certainly not our intention and we appreciate you sharing your thoughts on this. As such, we will make all items from every Twitch drop campaign available to players via one of our planned updates in May. We will confirm which update and exact date when this is finalised."

Players can take comfort in the fact that they will eventually get all the rewards. However, what happened with Warhammer 40,000: Chaos Gate - Daemonhunters may act as a warning for other developers regarding their Twitch promotions and rewards.

