10 games with the best music in 2022

As quoted by American poet Henry Wadsworth Longfellow, music is the universal language of mankind. It is a powerful tool that helps connect people and greatly affects one's mood and state of mind. So too, good music plays a key role in framing the environment of video games. Certain games use tunes and tones to convey messages and objectives to players.

This year, we witnessed the release of some of the most successful games that featured great soundtracks and background tunes. Here is a list of the best music from ten games that captivated the player base in 2022.

Ten best music themes in 2022 released games

1) Stray

From relaxing tunes to haunting music, the third-person cat simulator, Stray has a soundtrack for every environment within the game.

Composer: Yann Van Der Cruyssen

Developer: BlueTwelve Studio

Publisher: Annapurna Interactive

Platforms: PC, PS5, PS4

2) Elden Ring

The 2022 Game of the Year winner not only has amazing gameplay but is complemented by some of the best soundtracks and background themes composed by some of Japan's finest musicians.

Composers: Yuka Kitamura, Tsukasa Saitoh, Shoi Miyazawa, Yoshimi Kudo, Tai Tomisawa

Developer: FromSoftware Inc.

Publisher: Bandai Namco Entertainment

Platforms: PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One

3) Horizon Forbidden West

The Horizon Zero Dawn sequel has 49 different themes that play through the entirety of the game and was composed by four people. It features some of the best music from games released in 2022.

Composers: Oleksa Lozowchuk, Joris de Man, The Flight, Niels Van der Leest

Developer: Guerilla Games

Publisher: Sony Interactive Entertainment

Platforms: PS5, PS4

4) Spider-Man Miles Morales

An expansion of Spider-Man Remastered, Miles Morales has a soundtrack for every situation, right from swinging through the city to taking down powerful villains.

Composer: John Paesano

Developers: Insomniac Games, Nixxes Software

Publishers: Sony Interactive Entertainment, PlayStation Studios

Platforms: PC, PS5, PS4

5) Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge

The 1987 animated comic-based series game is certain to leave 90's kids with a feeling of nostalgia. It also has a few of the best music themes released in 2022.

Composer: Tee Lopes

Developer: Tribute Games

Publisher: DotEmu

Platforms: PC, Nintendo Switch, PS5, PS4, Xbox One, Xbox Cloud Gaming

6) Sifu

Sifu is perhaps one of the best indie beat 'em up games of 2022. The game has a music theme for every map and main character within the game.

Composer: Howard Lee

Developer: SloClap

Publisher: SloClap

Platforms: PC, Nintendo Switch, PS5, PS4

7) God of War Ragnarok

God of War Ragnarok is the expansion and continuation of the popular game God of War 4. Not only does Ragnarok feature some of the best action sequences, but it also has some great soundtracks.

Composer: Bear McCreary

Developer: Santa Monica Studio

Publisher: Sony Interactive Entertainment

Platforms: PS5, PS4

8) Halo Infinite

Halo Infinite is the long-awaited sequel to Halo 5, one of the most iconic gaming franchises. It is one of the few games that has received more praise for the music than the game itself. The soundtrack has been taken from previous Halo games and has been slightly altered for a nostalgic yet fresh feel.

Composers: Gareth Coker, Joel Corelitz, Curtis Schweitzer, This Will Destroy You

Developer: 343 Industries

Publisher: Xbox Game Studios

Platforms: PC, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Xbox Cloud Gaming

9) Tunic

Indie role-playing game Tunic not only has a unique art style but also incorporates melodious tunes into the game. The soundtrack adapts and plays tunes according to various surroundings.

Composer: Lifeformed

Developer: Andrew Shouldice, TUNIC Team, 22nd Century Toys LLC, Isometricorp Games Limited

Publisher: Finji

Platforms: PC, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Xbox Cloud Gaming, PS5, PS4, Nintendo Switch

10) Metal Hellsinger

Metal Hellsinger is considered one of the best rhythm games of 2022. It features some great metal soundtracks that blend perfectly with its fast-paced gameplay.

Composer: Two Feathers

Developer: The Outsiders

Publisher: Funcom

Platforms: PC, Xbox Series X/S, PS5, PS4

