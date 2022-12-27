Steam Replay 2022 is finally live globally for PC players. Much like the Spotify and PlayStation Wrap-Up of the year, Steam Replay 2022 gives players highlights of their entire year in gaming, providing statistics of their most played titles and achievements unlocked, as well as new game genres they tried out this year.

Valve's digital storefront client is easily the biggest platform for PC gaming, offering players access to hundreds, if not thousands, of games made affordable thanks to the rather frequent Steam Sales. Steam Replay 2022 is a great way to look back at which games had players most invested and which ones failed to catch their attention.

That being said, here is a comprehensive guide on how to get your Steam Replay 2022.

How to access Steam Replay 2022 on all platforms

Accessing Steam Replay 2022 is a fairly straightforward process, regardless of the platform, i.e., browser, PC client, or mobile app. While the process of checking Steam Replay 2022 remains essentially identical for the PC client and web browser, it can be tricky to navigate to the feature in the Steam mobile app.

Here's how to check the Steam Replay on the Steam Mobile app:

Open the Steam app and login

On the Steam store page, click on "Menu" and choose "New & Noteworthy"

From the drop-down menu, choose "Steam Repplay 2022"

This takes players to their Steam Replay page, with detailed stats on every game they played in 2022

Players can share their Steam Replay with friends by clicking on the "Share your Replay" option at the bottom of the Steam Replay page

The Steam Replay option is right on the store page of the Steam PC client and web page (Image via Steam)

Here's how to check Steam Replay on the Steam PC client:

Open the Steam desktop app and login

Go to the Store page

Click on "New & Noteworthy" from the menu tab at the top

Select "Steam Replay 2022" from the drop-down menu

This takes players to the Replay 2022 page, with all the stats and gameplay data for the year

Players can share their Replay 2022 with their friends by selecting the "Share your Replay" option at the bottom of the Replay page

The process to get Steam Replay via web browser remains the same as the PC client, with players required to open the official Steam store page on their preferred web browser, log in with their Steam profile credentials, and select "Steam Replay 2022" from the menu tab.

Players can get detailed statistics regarding playtime and achievements unlocked on their favorite games on Steam via the Steam Replay (Image via Steam)

Unlike 2021, this year has seen a substantial improvement in terms of PC gaming, with the release of some stellar AAA and indie title releases. The year began with PC players getting one of the best PC ports from PlayStation in the form of God of War, followed by two other PS4 classics in Marvel's Spider-Man and its spin-off/sequel, Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales.

There was also the release of one of the most anticipated titles, Elden Ring, which ultimately ended up becoming the Game of the Year 2022. This year also saw the return of the popular first-person shooter franchise to Steam, Call of Duty, with its most recent installment, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, and the newest iteration of the COD multilayer component, Warzone 2.0.

The indie scene also saw the release of titles like Tunic, SIGNALIS, and Stray, a cat game that took the gaming world by storm. All-in-all, 2022 has been a significant step up from the last couple of years and a great year as a whole in terms of gaming. Steam Replay helps players relive the highlights of the entire year when it comes to their time spent gaming on PC.

