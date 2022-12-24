Steam Winter Sale 2022: 5 best deals on action-adventure games

The holiday season is here, and the Steam Winter Sale is live. From the biggest AAA releases of all time to niche indie classics, several games are available at staggering discounts on the digital store.

Action adventure titles are one of the most celebrated and loved genres of video games. The genre has received some stellar titles over the last few years.

With the huge volume of games available during the Steam Winter Sale, players may be confused about which one they should get.

Listed below are the five best deals on action-adventure games that players should not miss out on during the Steam Winter Sale 2022.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the author's opinions.

The Witcher 3, Red Dead Redemption 2, and 3 other unmissable action-adventure titles at Steam Winter Sale 2022

1) The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt ($7.99)

CD Projekt Red's The Witcher 3 does not need any introduction. The title serves as a benchmark in narrative-driven open-world game design. It still holds up against most modern open-world role-playing games.

While most open-world titles tend to use repetitive, cookie-cutter side content to fill the vastness of their open world, The Witcher 3's side quests are built with the same love and care as the main questline. They are easily the highlight of The Witcher 3 experience, featuring storylines that rival the main story quests in most modern AAA games.

The densely-packed open world filled with memorable side quests and backed by a phenomenal main narrative is bound to get players invested.

The Witcher 3 is easily one of the best action-adventure games out there. It is something that players should not miss out on, especially with an 80% discount during the Steam Winter Sale.

2) Assassin's Creed Valhalla ($19.80)

Assassin's Creed Valhalla, the most recent entry in the iconic open-world action-adventure series from Ubisoft, recently made its debut on Steam. The game, along with its four different editions and all DLCs, is available on Steam at a staggering 67% discount. This is one of the best deals during the Steam Winter Sale 2022.

Featuring an open world filled with numerous side quests, boss encounters, and environmental puzzles, Assassin's Creed Valhalla is a content-rich title that will have players invested for hundreds of hours.

With a massive discount over its original price, Assassin's Creed Valhalla is one action-adventure title that players should not miss out on during the Steam Winter Sale.

3) God of War ($29.99)

Santa Monica Studio's God of War (2018) is a game that players on PC never thought would make its debut on PC. However, with PlayStation pushing towards making more of its first-party exclusives available to PC players, God of War (2018) eventually made its way to the platform early this year.

The title's more personal story, stunning visual design, and phenomenal action-focused gameplay make it one of the best PlayStation games to date. This holds true even with its PC port.

God of War (2018) is the epitome of narrative-driven action-adventure games. It features the action-heavy combat fans have come to love and expect from a God of War title.

With a 40% discount over its original price, God of War (2018) is a must-buy for anyone looking for a stellar story-driven action-adventure game.

4) Red Dead Redemption 2 ($19.79)

Rockstar Games is a master at creating some of the best open-world experiences in gaming. From niche franchises like Bully to behemoths like Grand Theft Auto and Red Dead Redemption, it has made some truly spectacular open-world action-adventure titles.

Red Dead Redemption 2, the studio's most recent title, is no different. In fact, it is one of the best narrative-driven action-adventure games of the last decade.

Red Dead Redemption 2 boasts an engaging story, gorgeous graphics, and an ensemble of likable characters. This makes it the perfect title for players who want a good action-adventure game with a strong narrative backing the gameplay.

With a 67% discount over its original price, Red Dead Redemption 2 is a steal during the Steam Winter Sale.

5) Batman Arkham Collection ($8.99)

The Batman Arkham franchise is arguably the best superhero video game series ever created. It has an original story that perfectly encapsulates the feeling of being the Batman and gameplay that focuses on stealth and investigation instead of upfront brawls.

The Arkham series is also the progenitor of the free-flowing combat system, which has become a staple for many modern action games. From the first title in the series, Batman Arkham Asylum, to the ultimate finale, Batman Arkham Knight, the games in the franchise are nothing short of masterpieces.

The Batman Arkham Collection, which includes all three franchise games (Batman Arkham Asylum, Batman Arkham City, and Batman Arkham Knight), along with all DLCs and expansions, is now on sale.

With a whopping 80% discount over its original price, Batman Arkham Collection is a steal during the ongoing Steam Winter Sale.

