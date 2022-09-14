Is Assassin's Creed Valhalla worth revisiting before the release of Mirage?

Ubisoft recently announced an upcoming new entry in its flagship stealth action-adventure series — Assassin's Creed Mirage.

The game follows the story of Basim Ibn Ishaq, a member of the Hidden Ones, who are proto-assassins that existed before the establishment of the brotherhood. The character appeared throughout the story in Assassin's Creed Valhalla and had a major role in the game's finale.

Assassin's Creed @assassinscreed



Become the most versatile and resourceful Assassin in franchise history.

ubi.li/BOCBO



#AssassinsCreed Assassin's Creed Mirage, coming 2023.Become the most versatile and resourceful Assassin in franchise history. Assassin's Creed Mirage, coming 2023.Become the most versatile and resourceful Assassin in franchise history.ubi.li/BOCBO#AssassinsCreed https://t.co/ARcwVLSCCk

Assassin's Creed Mirage was initially planned as an expansion for Valhalla. However, over time, its scope compelled developers to turn the title into a standalone experience.

The game will explore Basim's history and how he transformed from a skilled and cunning street thief to a legendary Master Assassin. It will also shed light on the few plot holes in Valhalla's narrative regarding Basim.

Assassin's Creed @assassinscreed



Assassin's Creed Mirage, coming 2023. Pre-order available now.

ubi.li/BOCBO



#AssassinsCreed Baghdad, 9th century. Discover the powerful coming-of-age story of Basim, from street thief to Master Assassin.Assassin's Creed Mirage, coming 2023. Pre-order available now. Baghdad, 9th century. Discover the powerful coming-of-age story of Basim, from street thief to Master Assassin.Assassin's Creed Mirage, coming 2023. Pre-order available now.ubi.li/BOCBO#AssassinsCreed https://t.co/0FXKtQGzA9

This begs the question of whether players should play Assassin's Creed Valhalla before delving into Mirage.

Ubisoft has assured players that Mirage is a standalone adventure that players can experience without having played any of the previous titles in the series. However, the connection Basim has with the narrative of Valhalla might make revisiting the game worth it before the eventual release of Mirage in 2023.

Assassin's Creed Mirage is an extension of Valhalla's narrative but still stands as its own thing

Assassin's Creed Valhalla's narrative focused on Eivor, a Viking and the Sage of Odin (who is an Isu, an advanced race of prehistoric humanoids that created the Pieces of Eden). However, it is also tied to Basim and his nature as the Sage of Loki.

Valhalla’s story centers around Eivor, his/her brother Sigurd, and their combined effort in uniting the Kingdoms of England against the nefarious Order of the Ancients.

However, by the time the game's story reaches its climax, Basim's character takes center stage. This ends up affecting the whole conclusion of both the historical and the modern-day arc of Valhalla's story.

Assassin's Creed Mirage is being developed by Ubisoft Bordeaux. It is being built from the ground up to deliver an entirely new and distinct experience from that of Valhalla.

Much like the two games that came before it, i.e., Origins and Odyssey, Assassin's Creed Valhalla featured role-playing game mechanics. It had multiple dialog choices, a massive skill tree, weapons and armor sets with gameplay-affecting perks, as well as multiple subtle changes to its ending (depending on player choice).

Assassin's Creed @assassinscreed



We can't wait to tell you more on September 10 at Ubisoft Forward: 9PM CEST | 12PM PT. Assassin's Creed Mirage is the next Assassin's Creed game.We can't wait to tell you more on September 10 at Ubisoft Forward: 9PM CEST | 12PM PT. #AssassinsCreed Assassin's Creed Mirage is the next Assassin's Creed game.We can't wait to tell you more on September 10 at Ubisoft Forward: 9PM CEST | 12PM PT. #AssassinsCreed https://t.co/92LoEcrrWs

However, according to Ubisoft, Mirage is going to be a full-fledged action-adventure game. It will essentially be a return to the roots of the series' stealth action and parkour traversal gameplay.

The RPG mechanics introduced to the series with Origins, which permeated throughout Valhalla, will be scaled back significantly. This will be done to deliver a cohesive experience that harkens back to the original games in the series.

Assassin's Creed Valhalla is still worth revisiting before Mirage release

Assassin's Creed Mirage will be a distinct yet familiar experience for fans of the series, with gameplay features that are in stark contrast to the ones present in Valhalla. However, it is still worth revisiting Valhalla in anticipation of the upcoming title due to the interlinked narrative and character arcs of both Basim and Eivor.

Valhalla also acts as the conclusion for Basim's story (at least in the historical setting). It sets him up as an important figure in the series' lore and even the modern-day narrative.

As mentioned earlier, development on Mirage initially started as an expansion for Assassin's Creed Valhalla. It eventually turned into a full-fledged standalone experience.

However, due to its inception as a story DLC, the game is bound to have narrative tie-ins with Valhalla. This has been confirmed by Ubisoft Bordeaux, as Mirage will reveal how Basim met Sigurd, which led him to meet Eivor.

Apart from the narrative, another reason for players to revisit Valhalla is the post-launch support the game has received since its launch in 2020.

AC: Valhalla is easily the longest-supported title in the series, with Ubisoft regularly updating the game with new content, including three massive expansions.

The game very recently received another massive expansion called The Forgotten Saga. The expansion adds an extremely addictive and fun roguelite game mode to Valhalla, complete with unique boss fights and rewards.

Assassin's Creed @assassinscreed



#AssassinsCreed Eivor's journey will find its conclusion with the free quest arc "The Last Chapter", available in the coming months in Assassin's Creed Valhalla. Eivor's journey will find its conclusion with the free quest arc "The Last Chapter", available in the coming months in Assassin's Creed Valhalla.#AssassinsCreed https://t.co/ukU0ZPoGU9

Players who might have initially left Valhalla after either finishing it or due to other titles should definitely give the game another go. There is more than enough content to keep them entertained until the release of Mirage.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh