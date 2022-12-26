Steam Winter Sale 2022: 5 best deals on action games

The holiday season has finally arrived, and so has Steam's final seasonal sale of the year - Steam Winter Sale 2022, offering incredible deals on some of the best video games on PC. Although sales on Steam are fairly frequent, nothing compares to the scale of the seasonal sales, which offers jaw-dropping discounts on some of the biggest AAA and indie titles on the platform.

Games from various genres and categories are on sale during the Steam Winter Sale 2022, from the very popular action role-playing games to the niche RTS titles. Here are five of the best action game deals that fans of the genre shouldn't miss out on during the ongoing Steam Winter Sale 2022.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the author's opinions.

From Devil May Cry to God of War, here are five of the best action game deals during the Steam Winter Sale 2022

5) Devil May Cry 5 ($9.89)

Capcom's Devil May Cry series is essentially the poster child of modern character action games. The latest entry in the series, Devil May Cry 5, is a great action game that players can pick up during the Steam Winter Sale, especially because of the staggering 67% discount.

Powered by Capcom's proprietary RE engine, Devil May Cry 5 is the definitive DMC experience, with multiple boss fights and a very engaging and rewarding combat system. Players get to play as three main characters, including series protagonist Dante, the new blood Nero, and a brand new character named V.

Each of the playable characters has their own set of unlockable skills and weapons, which massively diversifies the playstyle. From Dante's barrage of weapons and Nero's Devil Breakers to V's demon familiars, each character has a set of unique tools that players can use to fight the horde of demons in the game.

Devil May Cry 5 encapsulates everything that fans love about the series. Players will go through more than a dozen immaculately detailed levels, slaying demons and engaging in some of the most spectacular boss fights in gaming. All-in-all, Devil May Cry 5 is a complete package for anyone looking for a good action game to pick up during Steam Winter Sale 2022.

4) The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt ($7.99)

Although The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt is known for its role-playing aspects, it also features elements of classic action games. Featuring a versatile and challenging combat system, the game is easily one of the best action role-playing games out there.

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt is known for its emotional and intriguing narrative. However, the narrative strength of the game is not limited to just the main story quests but is also evident in the game's many side quests. From doing a simple fetch quest for townsfolk to hunting legendary monsters, everything in The Witcher 3 is backed by a strong narrative.

While the narrative of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt is its strength, the gameplay in the game is no slouch either and features meaty hack-and-slash combat coupled with the alchemy system. When played at higher difficulties, The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt can very much feel like a traditional hack-and-slash game that has role-playing mechanics added to the mix.

With an incredible main narrative that's backed by a plethora of memorable and fun side quests, The Witcher 3 is a great pick for players looking for a good open-world action game, especially with the 80% discount during the Steam Winter Sale.

3) Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered ($44.99)

Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered is easily one of the best superhero action games players can get on PC, especially with a 25% discount during the Winter Sale. Developed by Insomniac Games, Marvel's Spider-Man, which initially launched as a PlayStation 4 exclusive back in 2018, made its way to PC in August of this year. Despite being a fairly recent release on Steam, the game is already available at a discount during the ongoing Steam Winter Sale.

The combat in Marvel's Spider-Man is reminiscent of Rocksteady's Batman Arkham series. However, it is much more fluid and animation-driven, which gives weight to the web crawler's moveset. The game also features a robust skill system that further enhances the already fun combat, as well as a host of original and classic Spider-Man suits for players to unlock, each with their own combat-altering suit mods.

Despite being a PlayStation title, Marvel's Spider-Man is easily one of the best PC ports of 2022, thanks to the work done by the incredibly talented team at Nixxes Software. The game offers a host of graphical options as well as support for all modern techniques, including ray-tracing and upscaling solutions like Nvidia DLSS, AMD FSR 2.0, and Insomniac Games' own IGTI.

Marvel's Spider-Man offers an immaculately detailed open world for players to explore, an original narrative that provides a fresh perspective on what it means to be the Spider-Man, and fluid web-swinging and combat. It's an open-world action game that players on PC should not miss out on, especially with the hefty discount during the Steam Winter Sale 2022.

2) Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice ($29.99)

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice is much more of an action game than it is a Souls-like, despite being developed by FromSoftware, the pioneers of the Souls-like subgenre and creators of games like Demon's Souls, Dark Souls Trilogy, Bloodborne, and Elden Ring. FromSoftware's most recent title, Elden Ring, is also on sale during the Steam Winter Sale 2022, but Sekiro is a much better pick for fans of action games.

Sekiro ditches the role-playing aspect of the Souls games in favor of a robust combat system, which perfectly encapsulates the clashing of swords. Despite the game's emphasis on a more action-focused combat system, Sekiro is no less challenging than FromSoftware's other projects.

Unlike FromSoftware's Souls games, Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice takes a much more methodical approach to combat. Instead of giving players a huge array of weapon types to choose from, the game offers only one main weapon, the Kusabimaru Katana, which is both the offensive and defensive option.

Sekiro also does away with the traditional leveling system and instead focuses on combat skills, which players unlock naturally via gameplay and progression. While it might not feature the staples of a Souls-like, Sekiro still offers some of the best boss fights in all the FromSoftware games to date. From the very first main boss, Gyoubu Masataka, to the final battle against Isshin Ashina, Sekiro's bosses are easily the highlight of the whole experience.

With a Sengoku-era Japanese setting and an intricate combat system, Sekiro is a must-play for fans of action games, especially with the game being available at a 50% discount during the Steam Winter Sale 2022.

1) God of War ($29.99)

God of War is another PlayStation exclusive that is a must-play for fans of action-adventure games. The game arrived on PC earlier this year and was received with overwhelming praise from the PC community because of the phenomenal PC port. Despite being a rather recent release on Steam, God of War is already being offered at a staggering discount during the Steam Winter Sale 2022.

While the story of God of War is the main highlight of the game, the combat system featured in the title is also top-tier. It will take a while to get accustomed to the third-person melee system on offer here, especially with the very versatile weapon and puzzle-solving tool, the Leviathan axe. However, after unlocking a few skills and combos, they will get to experience the most enjoyable third-person melee combat in an action-adventure title.

God of War's combat is very action-heavy, and most of Kratos' moves are animation-driven, which adds a lot of depth to each of his movesets. The game also features light role-playing game mechanics to add to the versatility of the combat system. From a stellar narrative to a robust action-heavy combat system, God of War is the perfect game for players looking to sink hours into, especially with a 40% discount during the Steam Winter Sale 2022.

Poll : 0 votes