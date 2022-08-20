Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered tech guide: Optimal settings for best performance

Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered is yet another title from the long line-up of PlayStation exclusives to finally make its debut on PC. Since the original game's release on the PlayStation 4 back in 2018, players have been desperately asking for a PC port. After almost four years, Sony has finally decided to allow PC players to enjoy one of the best Spider-Man games of all time.

Rather than porting the original title that was released on the PS4, developers Insomniac and Nixxes Software have delivered the Remastered version of the game to PC. The Remastered version was first released as an add-on bonus for Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales Ultimate Edition, and was never made purchasable separately.

As expected, the game already looks fabulous and runs at a silky-smooth 60fps on the PlayStation 5. However, with the game's arrival on PC, Nixxes Software has added a bunch of improvements and additions to the game to further enhance its visual fidelity and performance for PC users.

Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered on PC supports modern techniques such as ultrawide aspect ratios, Nvidia DLSS, DLAA, and AMD FSR 2.0 upscaling solutions as well as an unlocked framerate and ray-tracing. Apart from these, Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered on PC features a fair amount of graphics options for players to tweak in order to achieve the best performance.

Obviously, with such a wide range of system configurations, optimizing a game for PC is quite an arduous task for any developer. With a robust suite of options to fiddle with in Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered, players can easily optimize the experience for themselves. Alternatively, they can just follow this guide to get the best performance in the game.

PC optimization guide for Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered

First things first, players should be mindful of Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered's minimum and recommended system requirements, which, in our testing, have proved quite accurate. The game did run on systems with specifications lower than the minimum requirements, but the experience was borderline uplayable.

We tried to run the game using Intel Core i3 3220, 8 gigabytes of RAM, and Nvidia GTX 750ti graphics card and at the lowest graphical preset, with the anti-aliasing off and at 1280x720 resolution, we achieved a maximum of 27fps with the average framerate being 19fps. Needless to say, the experience was not enjoyable. Thus, adequate hardware meeting the requirements is necessary to run the title smoothly.

The requirements for Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered are as follows:

Minimum (720p at 30fps):

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

OS: Windows 10 64-bit

Processor: Intel Core i3-4160, 3.6 GHz or AMD equivalent

Memory: 8 GB RAM

Graphics: NVIDIA GTX 950 or AMD Radeon RX 470

DirectX: Version 12

Storage: 75 GB available space

Recommended (1080p at 60fps):

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

OS: Windows 10 64-bit

Processor: Intel Core i5-4670, 3.4 Ghz or AMD Ryzen5 1600, 3.2 Ghz

Memory: 16 GB RAM

Graphics: NVIDIA GTX 1060 6GB or AMD Radeon RX 580 8GB

DirectX: Version 12

Storage: 75 GB available space

Very High (4K at 60fps):

Graphics: RTX 3070 or RX 6800 XT

Processor: Intel Core i5-11400 or AMD Ryzen 5 3600

Memory: 16GB

Storage: 75GB

OS: Windows 10 64-bit

Amazing Ray-Tracing (1440p at 60fps/4K at 30fps)

Graphics: RTX 3070 or RX 6900 XT

Processor: Intel Core i5-11600K or AMD Ryzen 7 3700X

Memory: 16GB

Storage: 75GB

OS: Windows 10 64-bit

Ultimate Ray-Tracing (4K at 60fps)

Graphics: RTX 3080 or RX 6950XT

Processor: Intel Core i7-12700K or AMD Ryzen 9 5900X

Memory: 32GB

Storage: 75GB

OS: Windows 10 64-bit

Additionally, an SSD, although not required, is highly recommended as the game has an expansive open-world with tons of detailed assets that will need faster storage bandwidth in order to properly render without hitches or stutters.

Ray-tracing options and tweaks for best performance

Let's get the most expensive option out of the way. Ray-tracing in Marvel's Spider-Man is easily one of the best implementations of the system, with proper ray-traced reflections and shadows.

The game recommends RTX 3070 for 1440p@60fps with ray-tracing enabled, but players can easily achieve 60fps with ray-tracing enabled on RTX 2070, albeit with DLSS turned on and resolution set to 1920x1080 instead of the higher quality 1440p.

The ray-tracing option has four presets: off, medium, high, and very high. In most cases, the 'very high' preset offers marginally better visual clarity than 'high', but that is strangely not the case in Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered.

While the 'high' setting does have its charms and can look absolutely stunning at 1080p or even 1440p, 'very high' is the way to go at 4K. The shimmering and aliasing in reflections is very noticeable in the high preset at 4K resolution. However, the very high ray-tracing option is extremely demanding and tanks the framerate.

Players with RTX 3070 and above should choose very high, only if they are comfortable with a 60fps experience. This is because, even with DLSS enabled, very high ray-tracing will not allow framerates to go higher than 60 at 4K resolution. For those that have ray-tracing capable cards, but are lower than RTX 3070, it is recommended to stay at high or even medium for the best performance.

Graphics settings for best performance

Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered offers a wide range of graphics options for players to tweak. In our testing, the most important options that drastically affected the game's performance were:

Texture Quality : This setting determines the quality of textures in the game. This setting is purely dependant on available VRAM on the GPU, with Very High option requiring at least 8 gigabytes, High requiring 6 gigabytes and Medium and Low requiring 4 gigabytes of VRAM respectively. Players should check their VRAM limit before cranking this option up beyond Medium.

: This setting determines the quality of textures in the game. This setting is purely dependant on available VRAM on the GPU, with Very High option requiring at least 8 gigabytes, High requiring 6 gigabytes and Medium and Low requiring 4 gigabytes of VRAM respectively. Players should check their VRAM limit before cranking this option up beyond Medium. Shadow Quality : This setting governs the quality of shadows projected by the objects and characters in the game. While the setting does not outline the techniques it uses for each preset (such as PCSS shadows), it does impact performance drastically on settings over Medium.

: This setting governs the quality of shadows projected by the objects and characters in the game. While the setting does not outline the techniques it uses for each preset (such as PCSS shadows), it does impact performance drastically on settings over Medium. Screen-Space Reflections : This setting determines the quality of general reflections in the game. While for modest PCs, we recommend leaving this setting on. For low-end hardware, disabling Screen-Space Reflections can result in a moderate boost to framerates.

: This setting determines the quality of general reflections in the game. While for modest PCs, we recommend leaving this setting on. For low-end hardware, disabling Screen-Space Reflections can result in a moderate boost to framerates. Level of Detail : This setting determines the amount of detail on distant objects. At higher settings, it increases the distance at which objects fade to a lower detail level. However, this comes at a significant cost on GPU time.

: This setting determines the amount of detail on distant objects. At higher settings, it increases the distance at which objects fade to a lower detail level. However, this comes at a significant cost on GPU time. Crowd and Traffic Density : This setting determines the amount of NPC characters and vehicles in the open-world. This setting impacts CPU time, and should be left at Low or Medium for players with moderate PC specs.

: This setting determines the amount of NPC characters and vehicles in the open-world. This setting impacts CPU time, and should be left at Low or Medium for players with moderate PC specs. Weather Particle Quality: This is the most demanding setting in the game, which determines the quality of weather particles and volumetrics in the game.

Apart from these settings, there are a few camera effects options that, for the most part, do not affect performance, and can thus be customized to players' own preferences. These are:

Depth of Field

Field of View

Motion Blur

Film Grain Strength

Bloom

Vignette

Chromatic Aberration

Lens Flares

While most of these options are not taxing at all, and only add flair to Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered's already pristine visuals, there are two settings that can affect performance, which are Depth of Field and Field of View.

Depth of Field is used to blur objects that are not in immediate focus, giving the game's visuals a cinematic feel. However, during some cutscenes, enabling DOF (Depth of Field) can cause significant framerate loss. It seems to be a bug as enabling the setting only causes issues with particular cutscenes. It is recommended that players keep the setting off until Nixxes and Insomniac deliver a patch fixing the issue.

Field of View, on the other hand, is working just as intended and allows players to get a wider view of the game during gameplay. As a result of having to stream much more environmental geometry and textures in higher FOV settings, it can cause some framerate drops, especially on lower-tier hardware.

All in all, Marvel's Spider-Man is a very optimized game, especially for an open-world title that looks this good. However, for players that want to get the most out of the game's visuals without sacrificing performance, they can use the following settings:

Texture Quality : Medium

: Medium Shadow Quality : Medium

: Medium Screen-Space Reflections : On

: On Texture Filtering : 16x Anisotropic

: 16x Anisotropic Ambient Occlusion : SSAO

: SSAO Level of Detail : Medium

: Medium Traffic Density : Low

: Low Crowd Density : Low

: Low Hair Quality : High

: High Weather Particle Quality : Low

: Low Depth of Field : Low

: Low Field of View : Default (0)

: Default (0) Motion Blur : High

: High Film Grain Strength : Default (0) / Upto preference

: Default (0) / Upto preference Bloom : On / Upto preference

: On / Upto preference Vignette : On / Upto preference

: On / Upto preference Chromatic Aberration : On / Upto preference

: On / Upto preference Lens Flares : On / Upto preference

: On / Upto preference Ray-tracing: Off

With these settings, we were able to run Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered at an almost locked 60fps on the GTX 1650 Super graphics card, paired with Intel Core i7 8700K and 16 gigabytes of DDR4 memory.

Apart from these settings, players can also opt to enable upscaling solutions in the game, such as DLSS and FSR 2.0. While only Nvidia's RTX GPU users can enjoy the benefit of Deep Learning Super Sampling algorithms or DLSS, AMD's FidelityFX Super Resolution (FSR) is available for everyone.

AMD's FSR 2.0 is a really robust upscaling solution that allows the game to render at a resolution lower than the native output of the display in order to boost performance. FSR 2.0 offers better sharpening tools and upscaling algorithms that provide much better visuals that are on par with native resolution settings.

Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered is now available on PC via Steam and Epic Games Store.

