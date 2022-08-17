Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered PC mod guide: How to get Venom Symbiote Suit?

Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered already comes with a plethora of suits and gadgets from the Spidey universe. However, there are still some notable omissions from the web-slinger's well-known costumes, such as The Amazing Spider-Man 2 movie Suit and the Venom Symbiote Suit.

Since the game's arrival on PC, modders have been quick to dispatch some really incredible character and suit mods, including one for the missing Symbiote Suit. Obviously, Insomniac is saving the iconic black-and-white costume for the sequel, which will feature the Lethal Protector in all its full glory. That said, fans who cannot wait till 2023 to get their hands on the Venom Symbiote Suit can use it via mods on PC.

Fans can finally wear Symbiote Suit in Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered

The Venom Symbiote Suit mod comes courtesy of a modder named jedijosh920, who uploaded his creation to Nexus Mods for players to download and enjoy. The mod is essentially a recolored version of the Advanced Suit, which players can unlock pretty early on in the game.

The Advanced Suit is an original creation from Insomniac that also serves as the game's flagship Spidey costume. The red-and-blue suit, with white highlights, is easily one of the best options available in the title. Moreover, the suit looks exceptionally amazing in black, with its white highlights perfectly resembling the Symbiote logo, just like the comics.

jedijosh920's mod also swaps Peter Parker's default outfit with a suit and tie, which is a clever reference to Sam Raimi's Spider-Man 3.

To get the Venom Symbiote Suit, Marvel's Spider-Man players must follow these steps:

First go to Nexus Mods website.

Search for the mod by jedijosh920. All players need to here is type in "Symbiote Black Suit" in the search bar to get the desired result.

Download the file.

Drag and drop the file into the game's installation directory (C:\Program Files x86\Steam\Common\Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered).

Replace the "toc" file with the downloaded file in "asset_archive" folder inside the game's directory.

Launch the title and enjoy the Venom Symbiote Suit.

The Symbiote costume replaces the Advanced Suit; thus players will first need to make progress enough in terms of the story in order to unlock it. The suit unlocks automatically upon completing the first mission, Something Old, Something New.

After fighting Wilson Fisk, also known as Kingpin, in the opening mission of the title, Spider-Man's classic outfit becomes visibly damaged. Subsequently, with the help of his mentor and good friend, Dr. Otto Octavius, Peter creates the Advanced Suit.

With the sequel to Marvel's Spider-Man confirming Venom's existence, it is very likely that players will soon get their hands on the Symbiote Suit; until then, should they wish to use the costume in Insomniac's phenomenal series, they can do so via the mod.

One of the best PlayStation titles to date, Marvel's Spider-Man, has finally made its debut on PC. Developer Nixxes Software has spared no expense in delivering a quality port, with options for high fidelity textures, unlocked framerate, and support for modern techniques like ray-tracing, DLSS, DLAA, FSR 2.0, and more.

The game is being regarded as a praiseworthy PC port, following the similarly excellent PC version of God of War. Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered is available on PC via Steam and Epic Games Store.

