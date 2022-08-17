Marvel's Spider-Man remastered PC mod guide: How to play as Kingpin

One of the best parts of having Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered on PC is that a number of entertaining mods have come to light. Clearly, modders wasted no time in creating a variety of character skins for the web-slinging hero in short order.

While several of Spider-Man’s foes have already been given skins, perhaps none are more memorable or dangerous than Wilson Grant Fisk, also known as the Kingpin. Created by Stan Lee and John Romita Sr., a Marvel modder by the name of Robin (in Nexus Mods) has given life to the infamous character.

Spider-Man Remastered fans can now control the Kingpin of Crime

Despite Kingpin being one of the earlier boss battles in Spider-Man Remastered, he’s undoubtedly a memorable character. The heavy-bodied, incredibly powerful human can now be played as a character skin for Peter Parker, as he web-swings through New York.

Thankfully, it’s incredibly easy for PC players to make this happen. As with all mods for the game, users will definitely need the Spider-Man PC Modding Tool to get this skin. A link to this tool can be found on the mod page, under “Requirements”.

This skin replaces the “Classic Suit (Repaired)” in the game. Players start with the Classic Suit, but it gets damaged early. After completing the mission “Something Old, Something New”, it will be available again.

However, it will cost 2 Backpack Tokens and 2 Crime Tokens. With that out of the way, it’s an easy matter to get the skin set up. A minor amount of gameplay is required to gain these, but it won’t take long to unlock the skin.

How to set up Kingpin mod

Click this link to go to Nexus Mods

Make sure you have the Modding Tool

Download the file

Drag and drop the saved file into Documents\Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered\76561198863822099 or whatever number string is in the folder

Open SMPCTool

Open the SPMC file and install it

Load the game, and enjoy being the Kingpin

If players want to get rid of it, the modder has included a link to undo the mod's work while pointing out that the mod is still in its beta phase. With all of this done, players can don the Kingpin's expensive black suit in the game and swing around the city as everyone’s favorite wallcrawler.

In the comics, Kingpin is a deadly character, and, despite his bulky size, his body is almost entirely muscle. Ruthless and cunning, few have the connections, wealth, and power that Wilson Fisk has.

It's wild to play as Kingpin and fight crime instead of causing it (Image via Insomniac Games)

Interestingly, he’s a major foe not just to Peter Parker, but to other New York-based heroes such as Daredevil, who try to thwart his criminal enterprises. He’s also come up against The Punisher, Luke Cage, and several others.

Thankfully, it’s incredibly easy to set this up, so players can try out not only this mod for the game, but a wealth of other ones. Through this mod, players can now look just like Wilson Fisk as they soar through the game. Interested readers can also check out Suryadeepto's review of the PC release of the game.

