PlayStation PC Launcher has allegedly been found in Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered's files

It had been previously speculated that a PlayStation PC Launcher could be coming from Sony, for games like Spider-Man and God of War. As Sony is planning on bringing more of their major titles to PC in the future, some have wondered if there will be a separate launcher for these games.

A PlayStation PC Launcher has been confirmed, and it was found within the files of Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered.

Dataminers have found the PlayStation PC Launcher in Spider-Man Remastered's port

It’s worth noting that the PC Launcher files have been confirmed in the latest release from Insomniac Games. That said, it is not something players can normally access or use, as it’s not a system that exists for players as of yet.

Within the game's data, players have found files such as “PSNAccountLinked” and “PSNLinkingEntitlements,” leading many to speculate that the PlayStation PC Launcher is in fact, on the way.

All of Sony’s games have been released on both Steam and Epic Games Store. PlayStation PC is the catch-all term for Sony games that appear on PC, but there is no official launcher as of this writing.

There is little information on what this means, though. While there is plenty of speculation, it’s unknown if there is going to be a required launcher for all future Sony games, or if it will be something else entirely.

Some games and publishers require a smaller launcher while on Steam, no matter what. Rockstar Games does this, and it’s not uncommon for MMOs. Final Fantasy XIV, Star Trek Online, EverQuest and more all use a mini-launcher, even if they’re purchased and played on Steam.

With that in mind, these games do not stop players from using said titles on Steam, they just launch the game as normal, then sign into their MMO account. If this PC launcher does show up, it will likely operate in a similar manner.

This could become a future addition to Sony's PC games, and though these files have been found in Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered, no concrete plans have come forth from Sony.

Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered is the latest Sony title to come to PC, and it is far from the last. Jim Ryan, CEO of Sony Interactive Entertainment made it clear that there will be more of their games will be coming to PC.

