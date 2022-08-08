5 PlayStation games that might be coming to PC after Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered

PlayStation has been making waves in recent years by porting many of its previously exclusive games to PCs. This year saw the new God of War game being brought to Windows early on, a move which was highly appreciated by PC players as it was quite a hit upon its launch.

Another anticipated title, Marvel’s Spider-Man, is coming this August. It has been hailed as one of the best superhero games of all time. In the last couple of years, many other PlayStation games have been given PC releases, such as Death Stranding, Horizon Zero Dawn, and Days Gone.

Marvel’s Spider-Man will soon be followed closely by Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales coming to PCs. With PlayStation being so generous with its exclusive titles these days, it's a great time to speculate which other games might be getting a PC release soon. Here are five PlayStation games that could be coming to PC after Marvel's Spider-Man.

5 PlayStation exclusives that would be great for a PC release

1) Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection

Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves is already making its way to PCs later on in 2022, which will mark the first appearance of Nahan Drake on the platform. While this is great for those who have been waiting for a while to play these games, this collection only contains a fragment of the Uncharted series.

One great example of a title that would be great for a PC port is Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection. This is a remaster of the first three games in the series, which feature Nathan Drake as the protagonist. Featuring some high-octane action sequences, fun puzzle-solving gameplay, and developer Naughty Dog’s cinematic storytelling, these are some of the very best PlayStation exclusive titles.

With The Nathan Drake Collection made available on PC, it would bring the entirety of the Uncharted series to the platform and allow PC players to appreciate the games to their full potential.

2) Ghost of Tsushima

Ghost of Tsushima was one of 2020’s breakout PlayStation games and ever since the trailers were out, Xbox and PC players have been brimming with jealousy about how they would be missing out on a great title. Developed by Sucker Punch Productions, it's an action-adventure game that also gives players optional stealth elements.

It has been two years since its release and it might now be an appropriate time to finally release the game from the bounds of the PlayStation exclusive category. It is nearly a criminal act that this magnificent masterpiece of a game is not available to a wider audience.

The game is a historical retelling of the Mongol invasion of Japan during the late 13th century. It is set on the eponymous Tsushima island, which lies on the border of Japan and South Korea. Samurai Jin Sakai is the protagonist who must strive to save his land and its people from the oppressing Mongolian forces of Khotun Khan.

3) Horizon Forbidden West

Horizon Zero Dawn arrived on Microsoft Windows on August 7, 2020, and finally gave PC players a taste of how Guerilla Games’ excellent open-world title works.

Taking on the role of Aloy in the land of Zero Dawn was an experience that was unseen in any other game, and unsurprisingly the big question was “Will it come to PC?” when its sequel launched in February 2022.

While no official answer has been given regarding this by Sony or Guerilla, Horizon Forbidden West is one of the most wanted games on PC from the number of PlayStation releases this year. Continuing on Aloy’s journey in the spectacular and vibrant new world, Forbidden West looks like a completely different type of adventure compared to the previous game.

Since it was released very recently, it might not be getting a PC release anytime soon, as Sony only seems to be porting those games that have been fully updated and are in a polished state. However, as Zero Dawn is already on PC, it feels like Forbidden West will also be making its way to the platform, eventually.

4) Returnal

Another breakout game, and this time from an independent studio, Returnal was one of 2021’s most successful games. The title was developed by Housemarque and released exclusively for the PlayStation on April 30, 2021.

Highly praised for its visuals, combat, audio design, and technical achievements, Returnal also won the award for Best Game at the 18th BAFTA Game Awards.

This is a third-person shooter roguelike game that is set on an alien planet where the protagonist finds herself. Explorer Selene Vassos lands on the planet of Atropos while investigating a mysterious signal. As she surveys the world, various indigenous lifeforms attack her, whom she must fight off while trying to get to the root of what called her to the planet in the first place.

The action in this game is top-notch with 3D bullet-hell-like combat. Various abilities and weapons can be unlocked, while the story takes some sinister and mysterious turns. Despite its release last year, Returnal's compact and roguelike nature makes it a great choice for a PC port of a PlayStation exclusive.

5) Bloodborne

One of the most asked-for PlayStation-exclusive games to be ported to PC, Bloodborne will remain a contender in such lists until it is given a Windows release date someday.

Unlike Demon’s Souls, which is also a PlayStation exclusive, Bloodborne is a unique title as there aren't any other FromSoftware games quite like it.

The game’s setting is a fictional Victorian town known as Yharnam and its surrounding areas. The player takes on the role of a hunter, heading out into the streets during the night of “the hunt” where they must fight all manner of beasts and blood-drunk men.

Like other FromSoftware games, players can find refuge in select locations lit by a lamp and can level up their characters to gradually make them stronger.

Combat, however, is a completely different ordeal with no block button whatsoever. In Bloodborne, players are encouraged to always be on the offensive and attack as often as possible. Weapons are also relatively less abundant than in other Soulslike games. However, each armament does include more than one form in which players can use them.

