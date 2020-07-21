Is Ghost of Tsushima coming to PCs? 

Ghost of Tsushima is an action-adventure PlayStation exclusive from Sucker Punch Production. The studio is well-known for its work on the Infamous series, and the last game they developed was Infamous First Light, released back in 2014.

Since then, the studio had been working on Ghost of Tsushima. And on 17th July 2020, they released the game, which outsold its peers on the day of launch in India. One of the most common questions some players have is: "Will Ghost of Tsushima come to PCs?"

If it were 2019, we would have said no. However, in the year 2020, we already have two major PS4 games released/releasing on the PC. Death Stranding, which uses the same engine as Horizon Zero Dawn, has officially released on the PC platform. And on 7th August 2020, Horizon Zero Dawn will do the same.

This doesn't mean that Ghost of Tsushima will also be coming to PCs. We don't think Ghost of Tsushima will ever make its way to this platform. Now, many of you would argue that Death Stranding and Horizon Zero Dawn coming to PC is a good sign.

Kojima Production is an independent studio. Releasing Death Stranding on PC was ultimately their business choice. To get a better grasp on Kojima Production, here is what Wikipedia has to say:

On 16th December 2015, in a joint announcement with Sony Computer Entertainment, Kojima announced that his company would be re-established as an independent studio, with Yoji Shinkawa and Kenichiro Imaizumi. The studio announced that it would develop a new franchise for PlayStation 4. Kojima stated that he "will be taking on a new challenge by establishing my own independent studio, and I am thrilled to be able to embark on this journey with PlayStation, who I have continued to work with all these past years".

Now, moving on to the second part of the argument. Guerrilla Games, which is part of Sony Studios, is releasing Horizon Zero Dawn on PCs. So, does this mean that Ghost of Tsushima has a chance to do so as well? To answer that question, check out this interview of Hermen Hulst, Head of Sony Worldwide Studios, with PlayStation Blog.

Q: PlayStation is no stranger to publishing titles on PCs, but Horizon Zero Dawn is one of the largest games to make that leap. Is there anything you would say to PlayStation fans? What does it mean for the future?

HH: I think it's essential that we stay open to new ideas on how to introduce more people to PlayStation, and show people maybe what they've been missing.

And to maybe put a few minds at ease, releasing one first-party AAA title onto PC doesn't necessarily mean that every game now will come to PC. In my mind, Horizon Zero Dawn was just a great fit in this particular instance. We don't have plans for day and date (PC releases), and we remain 100% committed to dedicated hardware.

Q: Is there anything you can tell us about your vision for the future of Worldwide Studios, whether it's going into the next generation and beyond?

HH: We're very committed to dedicated hardware, as we were before, and will continue being so. We're very committed to quality exclusives, and strong, narrative-driven, single-player games. At the same time, we're going to be very open to experimentation, to new ideas, just trying things out to see what works. I think that's also very much part of the DNA of Worldwide Studios.

Final Thoughts on Ghost of Tsushima PC release

After seeing the interview of Hulst, we can say that Sony will be sticking to its hardware-dedicated exclusives. They are going to experiment with the PC market, but it's highly unlikely that they would release a significant exclusive title like Ghost of Tsushima on that platform.

Exclusive videogame titles are what makes PlayStation the best console, and it's community is highly reliant on exclusive games. And Sony won't be changing that, as it would result in the loss of their customer base. Moreover, studios like Sucker Punch Production, Naughty Dogs and SIE Bend Studios are some of the biggest PlayStation exclusive producers. It is highly unlikely that any games from these studios will even make its way into PCs.

So, with these facts and past interviews, we can say that the Ghost of Tsushima won't be coming on PC.

