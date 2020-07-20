How to download and play Marvel Avengers Beta on any platform 

To the delight of fans across the globe, Marvel's Avengers videogame beta was announced a few days ago. The game itself is set for a release on September 4, 2020.

For those of you who don't know, the game will introduce a story that is different from the Avengers movie but will still feature some of our favourite Avengers including Thor, Hulk, Iron Man, Black Widow and Captain America.

The game is being developed by well-known developers Crystal Dynamics and Eidos Montreal.

Steps to Download Marvel Avengers Beta on PS4/PC/Xbox

Image Credit: Crystal Dynamics, Eidos Montreal

Marvel's Avengers beta will be available on three different dates. The first one will go live on August 7, 2020. This beta is for PS4 players who have pre-ordered the game.

Next, the beta will be live on Microsoft platforms i.e PC and Xbox, starting on August 14, 2020. PlayStation 4 users can download and play the beta for Avengers even if they haven't pre-ordered the game.

The beta will open across all platforms on August 21, 2020. There are no restrictions and no pre-orders will be required. We would advise you to first play the beta on August 21, 2020, before deciding to buy the game.

To download the beta on PlayStation 4, visit the PlayStation store. While Xbox users can download the beta from the Microsoft store, PC users may download the free beta through Steam or directly from the website.

