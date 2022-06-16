All upcoming PlayStation games officially confirmed for PC so far: Marvel's Spider-man, The Last of Us Part I, and more

With the recent trend of various PlayStation games coming to PC, there has never been a better time to be a PC gamer. Sony has already released a couple of the biggest PlayStation hits for PC players to enjoy, like Horizon Zero Dawn and God of War (2018), and both these games have seen immense success on PC as well.

Given the vast number of players longing to get their hands on critically-acclaimed games that were initially released for PS consoles, this endeavor of bringing those games to PC is working wonders for Sony. So much so that the publisher will continue to bring over their award-winning experiences to PC rigs around the world.

The Last of Us Part I was announced to be coming to PC at the recent Summer Games Fest showcase, and the last two Spider-Man games (2018 and 2020) will also arrive on PC. This makes it necessary to dive into these games to figure out how much they have to offer to PC gamers.

Here are all upcoming PlayStation games PC players can look forward to playing

1) Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered

#SpiderManPC #BeGreater Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered is coming to PC! Experience our original Spider-Man story on August 12, 2022 when it launches on Steam and the Epic Games Store.

Originally released back in 2018, Marvel's Spider-Man from Insomniac Games delivered the best video game entry in the iconic webslinger's saga thus far. It is an original take inspired by the lore of the franchise.

Narratively, the game follows the adventures of Peter Parker and his double life as the titular Spider-Man, where he swings around Manhattan and takes down goons.

The gameplay is a third-person experience and set in an open-world sandbox environment offering an urban playground for players to use. The melee-based action brings to mind Rocksteady's Batman Arkham games; throw in a bit of stealth, cinematic takedowns, an arsenal of abilities, and varied suits, and it is the ultimate package.

The PC port will be an upgraded remaster. It will feature upgraded visuals (including the controversial reimagining of Peter's face) and support for ray tracing. The City That Never Sleeps DLC content will also come included. Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered arrives on PC via Steam and the Epic Games Store on August 12, 2022.

2) Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales

Announced in 2020 for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5, Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales expands upon the foundation set by the 2018 original. It follows the titular Miles Morales as the second Spider-Man tasked with taking down criminal groups, including the Underground.

Set during the Christmas season, the open world of New York is blanketed with snow; however, most of the gameplay has remained familiar.

Players will swing around skyscrapers, battle groups of thugs, and engage in side activities. But there are new elements, including powerups such as a bio-electric blast. Side missions are also improved and will offer more variety.

The upgraded visuals are also something this Remaster of the original game is based on, and Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales is coming to PC in the fall of 2022.

3) The Last of Us: Part I

PlayStation @PlayStation



The Last of Us Part I is a complete remake of Naughty Dog's original game. Hits PS5 September 2.

Announced at Summer Game Fest 2022, The Last Of Us Part I is the latest single-player project from Naughty Dog. It is a remake of the hit PlayStation 3 game released in 2013. It is set to tell the same tale that won countless awards, featuring the bond between post-apocalyptic survivors Ellie and Joel.

With a mutant fungus ravaging what remains of civilization, the duo must make their way through treacherous levels in a third-person stealth-based action-adventure experience. On their journey, they will meet engaging characters, regardless of friend or foe.

The gameplay and graphics seem borrowed from the 2020 game The Last of Us Part II. As its name suggests, this 2020 release is the successor to the original The Last of Us game and also this upcoming remake. Players can expect improved visuals, mechanics, and more in Last of us: Part I.

So far, there is no confirmed release window for the PC version. The game, however, is dropping first on PlayStation 5 on September 2, 2022.

