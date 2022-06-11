Summer Game Fest 2022 recap - Last of Us Remake, Marvel's Midnight Suns, and more

Following much anticipation, Summer Game Fest 2022 finally took place last night and brought many new and exciting reveals. From the Last of Us Remake leaking a few hours before the event to the new gameplay of Street Fighter 6 and the campaign missions of Call of Duty Modern Warfare II, Summer Game fest 2022 was eventful, to say the least.

Hosted by Geoff Keighley, Summer Game Fest has risen to become the de facto gaming event of the summer. Originally established in 2020, amidst the pandemic, Summer Game Fest took the opportunity of E3's failure and brought an exciting event for fans to enjoy.

While E3 2022 was canceled, the event is all set to make a comeback next year with an in-person event. The same can be said for the Summer Game Fest, which is also set to return next year with an in-person event. With that being said, let's take a look at all the things Summer Game Fest 2022 had to offer.

From Last of Us Remake to Marvel's Midnight Suns, how was Summer Game Fest 2022?

Hosted by Geoff Keighley, The Summer Game Fest 2022 provided many exciting announcements from the world of gaming. While the highlight was definitely on the Last of Us Part I announcement, there were quite a few exciting offerings across the board.

Gameplay reveal of Street Fight 6 - While fans had already seen a glimpse of the Street Fighter title, SGF 2022 kicked off with a brand new look at Capcom’s upcoming fighter with a new character reveal.

World premiere of Aliens: Dark Descent - The event continued with the world premiere of a brand new title, Aliens: Dark Descent. Set in the world of Aliens, the horror title is slated to release on consoles and PC in 2023.

New gameplay and trailer for The Calistro Project - Following the world premiere, the focus shifted to the upcoming Calistro Project. The upcoming space horror title from former Dead Space developers saw a brand new trailer and a snippet of gameplay footage.

Call of Duty Modern Warfare II Dark Water campaign gameplay - Following the amazing gameplay reveal, Call of Duty Modern Warfare II devs presented a brand new look at the campaign with the Dark Water mission.

World premiere of Flashback 2 - SGF kept the hype alive with the announcement of a new game that is the sequel to a three-decade-old title called Flashback: Flashback 2. The side-scroller title is expected to be released later this year.

In-depth gameplay of Witchfire - Flashback 2's premiere was followed by an in-depth look at the gameplay of Witchfire, a new title from the developers of The Vanishing of Ethan Carter.

World premiere of Routine - The next title to get some time on the show and make an appearance was Mick Gordon’s Routine. The game was announced over a decade ago and is finally ready to make its debut.

Outriders Worldslayer announcement - SGF introduced a new game mode for the Outriders title, called Worldslayer. Outriders have been very popular since its release, and the addition of this game mode is only going to make things better.

Fall Guys Free for All announcement - Next up, a brand new trailer stated Fall Guys was going free-to-play and featured many familiar faces.

World Premiere of multiple Indie titles - SGF then presented a bunch of new and upcoming Indie titles back-to-back, including Highwater, American Arcadia, and Stromgate, a new title from Frost Giant studios.

Goat Simulator 3 announcement - In what can be regarded as a clever dig at the Dead Island 2 trailer, the world was introduced to the amazing game Goat Simulator 3.

Marvel’s Midnight Suns brings Spider-Man to Xbox - A brand new look at the upcoming Marvel’s Midnight Suns showed new characters, including everyone’s favorite webslinger.

A new look at Cuphead: The Delicious Last Course - Geoff Keighley showed some new footage of the upcoming expansion featuring the beloved cartoon character recreated in a 1930’s hand-drawn animation.

More Indie games at Summer Game Fest - The indie hype train continued at SGF with titles like Neon White, Midnight Fight Express, and two new major titles from the studio behind Genshin Impact, Honkai, called Star Rail and Zenless Zone Zero.

Shredder’s Revenge has a date - The upcoming Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle title Shredder’s Revenge finally got a release date. The game is arriving very soon, on 16 June.

More World Premiere - SGF presented back-to-back world premieres of One Piece Odyssey, Metal Hellrising, Nightingale, and Warhammer 40K: Darktide. The event also introduced Saints Row Boss Factory, a free-to-play boss customization mode for the upcoming Saints Row title.

New Nightwing gameplay - Gotham Knights offered new footage featuring the former boy wonder Dick Grayson, aka Nightwing.

Last of Us and more - Finally, after being leaked by PlayStation just prior to the event, the Last of Us Part I was officially announced. Fans also got a new look at the upcoming Last of Us HBO Max series, as well as confirmation that Last of Us Factions is indeed a standalone title.

All in all, while Summer Game Fest might not have been the best gaming event ever, and while it was affected by the Last of Us leak, it was an exciting event nevertheless.

