Summer Game Fest 2022 showcases gameplay for Cuphead: The Delicious Last Course ahead of June 30 release 

Summer Game Fest 2022 provided a first look at the brand new gameplay footage for the highly anticipated DLC, Cuphead: The Delicious Last Course. This is an expansion that fans have been waiting for a long time, as it promises a lot more than the original game did.

The studio head of the game mentioned that they have worked on elements like animation, music, level design, character design and several other things in a lot more detail for the expansion. Apart from that, they are also extremely excited for the release of Ms. Chalice as well, who is going to be a brand new playable character.

In any case, the release date for the game will not change as it is confirmed to be June 30, 2022 across all major platforms including PC, PlayStation, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch.

Everything fans need to know regarding the upcoming DLC, Cuphead: The Delicious Last Course

Cuphead: The Delicious Last Course will be more than just a simple expansion to the original title. In fact, the game is set to introduce brand new territory, which is also the biggest that players have ever faced.

However, the island will not be empty as players will face brand new challenges, lots of bosses and several mechanics to discover. Overall, gamers are going to have a lot of fun within this brand new DLC.

In any case, the showcase did not end here, as a brand new gameplay footage was presented to provide a sneak peak into what Cuphead: The Delicious Last Course has to offer. It was the gameplay footage of a boss fight in an icy cold arena with lots of unique movesets and challenging mechanics.

The boss fight definitely looked quite difficult as the player had to traverse vertically in order to reach the boss first. However, once they did that, the fight took place on rotating platforms that the player had to constantly jump into in order to dodge the attacks from the boss.

It looks like players will require sharp reactions and an understanding of the attack patterns before they are able to clear this boss. Obviously, veterans will have an easier time, but overall, it seems like something that will provide a sense of accomplishment.

Finally, it is also important to mention that Ms. Chalice will be released along with this DLC. As mentioned earlier, the release date is set to be June 30, 2022.

To learn more about the Summer Game Fest, announcements, and reveals, keep an eye out for Sportskeeda's coverage of the same here.

