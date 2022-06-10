Marvel's Midnight Suns gets release date and new cinematic trailer at Summer Game Fest 2022

Despite some controversy around the gameplay for Marvel's Midnight Suns, there is still a decent amount of hype behind it. The upcoming turn-based strategy RPG has received a new cinematic trailer at the Summer Game Fest 2022 showcase that offered a deeper look at what's to come.

While no new gameplay was revealed, we got a look at the new characters confirmed to be coming to the game. The game has also received a new release date after being moved past its original March 2022 release date.

Marvel's Midnight Suns will come to PC and consoles in October 2022

The trailer confirms that Spiderman will be joining the lineup of heroes. We also got a look at the antagonist Lillith, the Mother of Demons. The villain's side highlights the Fallen variants of iconic characters. For example, there's Fallen Venom, who succumbs to the Mother's power and turns to her side. Same for Scarlet Witch, who will have both an evil Fallen and ally version. The witch also has control over other characters like Hulk and Sabretooth as well.

It will arrive on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S on October 7, 2022. The Nintendo Switch version will arrive at a later date.

What is Marvel's Midnight Suns about?

As the Hunter, players will be tasked with uniting Marvel heroes to rise against the evil forces of Lilith. The organization Hydra has revived her via occult means, and she is on the rise with an army of her own. Her goal is to fulfill a prophecy that will raise back her master Chthon. The player character hero will be customizable, with over 40 abilities to pick from.

This is where Midnight Suns come in. The vigilante group contacted by The Avengers must band together to beat the supernatural threat. Playable characters include Ghost Rider, Wolverine, and Doctor Strange, among many more. Marvel's Midnight Suns is currently in development at Firaxis Games. It is the same team that has developed the XCOM and Sid Meier's Civilization series.

Why was Marvel's Midnight Suns controversial?

The initial gameplay reveal showcased tactical, turn-based gameplay driven by a card system for performing actions. The latter is what turned many fans off, and they were extremely disappointed with the lack of action. The combat, while governed by cards, features unique decks for each character. This deck-building feature allows for a strategic approach to battles as players can change abilities outside of combat and also engage with NPCs in the hub areas.

Recent rumors have suggested that Midnight Suns will see a revamp soon. Summer Game Fest did not end up showing any gameplay footage, so fans will have to wait a little longer for new details.

