Street Fighter 6 reveals a new character at Summer Game Fest 2022

The next Street Fighter installment, Street Fighter 6 had a major announcement drop today. Last week, Luke, Ryu, Chun-Li, and newcomer Jamie were all revealed, but during Summer Game Fest, another character came to the fore. In the new trailer for Street Fighter 6, Guile was confirmed to be returning to the game.

Street Fighter @StreetFighter



Nifty Comb

New Jumpsuit

Flash Kicks Galore



He went home to become a family man, but now a new mission awaits.



streetfighter.com/6/ SONIC BOOM! Guile returns in #StreetFighter6 when it lands in 2023.Nifty CombNew JumpsuitFlash Kicks GaloreHe went home to become a family man, but now a new mission awaits. SONIC BOOM! Guile returns in #StreetFighter6 when it lands in 2023.☑️ Nifty Comb☑️ New Jumpsuit☑️ Flash Kicks GaloreHe went home to become a family man, but now a new mission awaits.✈️ streetfighter.com/6/ https://t.co/IWi8FXzd1R

Street Fighter 6 confirms Guile's arrival to the game

That’s right, fan-favorite and American hero William Guile is coming to the upcoming Street Fighter game. No release date has been confirmed as of yet, only that it’s coming in 2023. The trailer for Guile was very brief, but it showed off a lot of what he could do.

The member of the United States Air Force brings back his traditional moves of Sonic Boom, Flash Kick, and even some of his unique command moves. The double roundhouse sweep is back and shows off a special attack where he releases a series of smaller Sonic Booms that launch in a row.

Street Fighter 5’s Sonic Blade is back too as a Special Move, which can be turned into a two-hit if paired with Sonic Boom.

The attack animations for Guile looked familiar, and fans will no doubt remember several of the normal attacks the combatant uses in Street Fighter 6.

When it comes to his Super Arts, Sonic Hurricane is back as his 1-stock Super Art. Guile’s V-Trigger one, Solid Puncher has been upgraded to a Super Art as well, which takes two stocks. There’s also an incredible-looking new finisher, the Crossfire Somersault.

Guile started off with a huge Flash Kick, threw a Sonic Boom into the air to hit the target and leapt into the air. He then planted his foot on the opponent’s body, finishing up with a second, furious Flash Kick. When using Street Fighter 6’s Drive system, the ground is splattered with green and yellow paint, similar to his more traditional colors.

Visually, Guile was similar to previous iterations of the character when it came to his trademark haircut and huge muscles. Instead of being in some form of camo or military uniform, the character was sporting a denim one-piece.

While this was a brief reveal, fans won’t have to wait very long for further details. On June 13, 2022, the Capcom Showcase will take place, and it’s highly likely the franchise’s star fighting game will be on full display.

To learn more about the Summer Game Fest, from announcements to reveals, keep an eye out for Sportskeeda's coverage of the same here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far